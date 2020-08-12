Roanoke County election office permanently moves to Vinton

Roanoke County’s election office permanently moved to the Craig Center in Vinton in an effort to better serve voters.
The office relocated in March from the Roanoke County Administration Center to its new Vinton location. At the time it was planned as a temporary move to decrease the number of people in the administration building due to COVID-19 concerns. The county later determined it was a better location for the registrar’s office, County Administrator Dan O’Donnell said.
The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the relocation at its meeting Tuesday.
“We’ve started the process of moving all of our stuff out to Vinton,” General Registrar Anna Cloeter said. “I think we really grew out of our last office and we feel fortunate the county had this space available for us.”
The new building, located at 900 Chestnut St., will allow election workers to serve more than one voter at a time, unlike the previous location. Cloeter said she and her staff are still working to unpack boxes and set up their office spaces. The building is open to the public, but construction crews will soon set up customer service windows and equipment for better in-person services.
The new location also will have a conference room and storage space for voting machines and other supplies. Cloeter said it will be the first time all of the election equipment is stored under one roof instead of in three separate locations around the county, which will make it easier to perform maintenance and ensure the machines are working properly before Election Day.
"I'm glad to see we're repurposing that building down there that's been in question for a number of years," Supervisor Jason Peters said. "It should give them plenty of space they've been looking for."
The Craig Center previously housed administration offices for the county’s After School for Kids program and served as a meeting space for residents. The county has appropriated $219,000 for renovations, which will be funded through the county’s portion of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding.
Early in-person voting is set to begin Sept. 18 and will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office also will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24 and Oct. 31. The last day to vote early in-person is Oct. 31. Voters do not have to fill out an application or have a reason to vote early.
Absentee ballots will also be sent out starting Sept. 18. Voters can request a ballot online at vote.elections.virginia.gov/voterinformation and mail their ballots to the county elections office at P.O. Box 20884, Roanoke, VA 24018. Voters can also return ballots in-person at the Craig Center.
