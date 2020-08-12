Roanoke County election office permanently moves to Vinton

Roanoke County’s election office permanently moved to the Craig Center in Vinton in an effort to better serve voters.

The office relocated in March from the Roanoke County Administration Center to its new Vinton location. At the time it was planned as a temporary move to decrease the number of people in the administration building due to COVID-19 concerns. The county later determined it was a better location for the registrar’s office, County Administrator Dan O’Donnell said.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the relocation at its meeting Tuesday.

“We’ve started the process of moving all of our stuff out to Vinton,” General Registrar Anna Cloeter said. “I think we really grew out of our last office and we feel fortunate the county had this space available for us.”

The new building, located at 900 Chestnut St., will allow election workers to serve more than one voter at a time, unlike the previous location. Cloeter said she and her staff are still working to unpack boxes and set up their office spaces. The building is open to the public, but construction crews will soon set up customer service windows and equipment for better in-person services.