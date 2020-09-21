Roanoke County elementary school classroom temporarily closes due to COVID-19

A single classroom at Oak Grove Elementary School in Roanoke County has temporarily closed "out of an abundance of caution" due to at least one positive COVID-19 case, according to letters notifying staff and families. The shutdown began Monday.

One student and one staff member have tested positive, Roanoke County Public Schools spokesman Chuck Lionberger confirmed. He declined to say whether both cases were connected to the affected classroom.

The decision to close was "due to the risk of potential exposure related to this case," according to the letter, dated Sunday. It has not yet been determined when the classroom will reopen, Lionberger said. That decision rests with the local health department, he said.

This is the school division's first classroom closure since the 2020-21 school year began Aug. 24.

Families with children in the affected classroom have been contacted, the letter stated. Those students will transition to virtual learning, Lionberger said.