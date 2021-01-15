Roanoke County elementary schools prepare for return of fourth graders

“In order to accommodate more students and also follow 6-foot distancing, we have two choices: either we can split students up into smaller groups, which means we need to have more staff in order to do that, or we can use our larger spaces,” Nicely said. “I really appreciate the innovation and problem-solving our staff has put in place to make this work for our kids.”

Virginia health and education officials announced new guidance Thursday for safely reopening the state’s schools, which Nicely said serves as reassurance that his school district is abiding by the best available practices.

“We’re grateful for the affirmation that the approach we’ve taken all year in Roanoke County Schools is the one that’s really working,” Nicely said. “It’s the one the governor, the Virginia Department of Health and the department of education are all affirming to say, ‘yeah, this is exactly what we need to do in order to get more students back in school.’”

The new guidance makes it clear that mitigation measures such as 6-foot distancing, wearing a mask and contact tracing must stay in place for now, Nicely said.