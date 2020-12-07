Roanoke County fire chief announces plans to retire in 2021

Capping off a 27-year career in Roanoke County, Fire & Rescue Chief Steve Simon announced Monday that he plans to retire effective March 1.

“I have been blessed to serve the community as a member of the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department, and privileged to have had the opportunity to lead the organization,” Simon said in a statement. “I am grateful to the men and women of the Department who provide the exceptional service our citizens have come to expect.”

Simon has served in the county department since 1994 and became chief in 2015. Prior to joining Roanoke County, he worked as a paramedic in the city and he first began his career with the Dale City Volunteer Fire Department in Prince William County back in 1986.

Simon also works as an adjunct faculty member for the Jefferson College of Health Sciences, Hampton University and Radford University. He's served on numerous boards and committees, including the Western Virginia EMS Council board, where he's represented the county for the past 17 years.

Simon notified Roanoke County Administrator Daniel O’Donnell of his decision to retire last week. O'Donnell said an interim fire chief will be named as the March date approaches.

“Steve has had a long and distinguished career in public service,” O’Donnell said. “He is to be commended for his dedication to the profession and to serving the citizens of Roanoke County. We will miss his leadership and guidance but wish him well in the next phase of life.”

