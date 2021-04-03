Roanoke County fire officials blame Pebble Creek Apartments blaze on discarded smoking materials

A fire Friday evening at a large Roanoke County apartment complex displaced the residents of 12 units and did an estimated $1.25 million in damage, but no one was injured, county fire officials said.
Crews arrived at Pebble Creek Apartments off Ogden Road shortly after 5 p.m. and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the second and third stories of a three-story building, according to a county news release.
Everyone in the 24-unit building was able to evacuate safely, and two cats were rescued.
The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.
While there were working smoke alarms in the apartments, the fire started on a second-floor balcony and spread into an attic space, so the alarms did not sound immediately, according to the release.
The fire was caused by discarded smoking materials and was set accidentally, the fire marshal’s office said Saturday. In the news release, Roanoke County Fire & Rescue reminded people to not discard cigarettes in vegetation such as mulch, potted plants or other things that could ignite easily, and to douse butts and ashes in water or sand before throwing them out.