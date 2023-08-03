A home was damaged by fire Thursday morning on Hedgelawn Avenue in Roanoke County.

County fire and rescue personnel responded at 8:07 a.m. to report of the fire in the north county area, according to a department news release.

First arriving crews from Station 1 (North County) found light smoke showing from the front of a split-level home. At the time of the fire, the home was occupied by two adults and two children, who were all able to escape unharmed, according to the release.

Two dogs and a cat were also located safely.

The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes and it appears that the fire started in the kitchen, according to the release.

There are no injuries and the occupants will be displaced.

The Virginia Chapter of the American Red Cross will be assisting the family.

The county Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and estimated damages are $45,000, according to the release.