Roanoke County home destroyed in fire Tuesday
A Fort Lewis area home was destroyed by a fire Tuesday afternoon, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

The blaze was reported about 4:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Twine Hollow Road. First responders arrived to find a fully engulfed mobile home.

No one was home at the time, officials said, and no injuries were reported.

Salem Fire-EMS assisted in the response, and the fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes.

The home was a total loss, officials said. One person was displaced.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

