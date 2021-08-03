Roanoke County home destroyed in fire Tuesday

A Fort Lewis area home was destroyed by a fire Tuesday afternoon, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

The blaze was reported about 4:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Twine Hollow Road. First responders arrived to find a fully engulfed mobile home.

No one was home at the time, officials said, and no injuries were reported.

Salem Fire-EMS assisted in the response, and the fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes.

The home was a total loss, officials said. One person was displaced.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.