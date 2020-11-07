Roanoke County house fire deemed accidental

A Roanoke County house fire that left three occupants uninjured has been determined to have been accidental in nature, according to fire and rescue officials.

The fire occurred at the rear garage of the two-story home on Coachman Drive in the Bonsack area at 10:45 p.m. last night and, originated in the engine compartment of a vehicle inside the garage, according to an email from county fire and rescue spokesman Brian Clingenpeel.

The fire was contained in about 30 minutes, and the three adults inside evacuated the home safely, he wrote, also noting that the home didn't have any working smoke alarms and suffered approximately $220,000 in damages.

Units from the city of Roanoke Fire and EMS and Botetourt County Fire and EMS also assisted on the call, according to the email.

