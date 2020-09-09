 Skip to main content
Roanoke County house fire displaces family of 4
Roanoke County house fire displaces family of 4

A family of four was displaced by a house fire in Roanoke County early Wednesday.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the 5500 block of Indian Grave Road in the Clearbrook area at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

Crews discovered heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof of the single-story, wood-frame home. It took about three hours to get the fire under control, according to the release. 

The two adults and two children who live in the home evacuated safely and three kittens were also rescued, according to the release. The people who were displaced are staying with family in the area and will be assisted by the American Red Cross. 

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office said the cause of the fire, which originated in the space above the ceiling, is undetermined. The structure is a total loss, with damage estimated at $65,000, according to a news release. 

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

