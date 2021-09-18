Roanoke County innovates foster care program to save on Children's Services Act costs

“Why doesn’t everybody do this? Because it’s above and beyond what is required,” Roanoke County foster care supervisor Ben Jones said. “In child welfare, you often don’t have what you need to do what’s required.”

Help from STARS

The Szabos’ foster daughter came to their home after a transient period living with her uncle locally and then with her mom in eastern Virginia. She ran away from home, but was picked up by child protective services and spent a few nights in a group home. She arrived at the Szabo house with just the clothes on her back and a small bag.

“When you first come in, it’s kind of hard because you have, especially when you’ve been on your own, like so many rules that have to come along,” she said. “Before I knew them fully, I wanted to go back to the group home.”

Sandee said the timing of her foster daughter’s arrival coincided with the anniversary of Sandee’s father’s death and just a few months after Sandee’s mom’s funeral.

“I think in the beginning that really caused her and I to butt heads a lot, because I was in such an emotional state,” Sandee said. “And then all of a sudden, here we have this 17- year-old who thinks she knows everything and wants everything her way.”