Roanoke County judge orders removal of Confederate monument

The court will not take further formal action on the statue until Jan. 2, 2022, according to the order. But in an attached letter that Dorsey penned to Peters dated June 23, he urged hasty removal of the stonework, for the sake of judicial optics.

“There is a legal, intellectual, and moral imperative to move this statue with all deliberate speed," Dorsey wrote.

In his letter to Peters, Dorsey said no one would suggest a Confederate flag or monument has any place in a courtroom.

“The meaning conveyed by this statue due to its proximity to the Roanoke County Courthouse and being on Roanoke County property is, likewise, completely antithetical to the proper administration of justice,” Dorsey wrote. It matters not who is offended; “it only matters that this monument’s message, in its present location, is offensive to the appearance of judicial fairness and neutrality, without a hint of prejudice.”

Citing several historians, Dorsey noted slavery was, by a wide margin, unquestionably the primary cause of the Civil War. Confederate monuments are “tied to the mythology of the Lost Cause — the way many white Americans have chosen to view history following the Civil War,” Dorsey wrote.