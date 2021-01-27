Roanoke County leaders see broadband increasingly essential for economic growth

Widespread access to broadband internet is essential for the present and future economy of Roanoke County, county leaders say.

With a large number of home-based businesses and several county-owned locations primed for development, high-speed internet access is an expectation for professionals in Roanoke County, said Jill Loope, county director of economic development.

“Broadband is critical modern infrastructure, both for economic development, and for livability in general,” Loope said. “It’s the modern day infrastructure everyone needs and wants.”

For prospective investors considering prepared sites and business parks in Roanoke County, an essential question is whether internet is readily accessible, Loope said.

“I get asked about the availability of broadband on a regular basis, and I get asked about the number of providers available in a particular location from time to time also,” Loope said. “They want speed, they want choices, and they want access.”

Most, if not all Roanoke County industrial parks and potential project sites do have high-speed internet ready to connect, because the locations would not have much potential without it.