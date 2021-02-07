Roanoke County libraries adapt to pandemic precautions, look to the future

Digital equity ranges from basic internet accessible at library branches and the hotspots for rent, all the way to coding education for AI and robots, Hibben said.

“At any station in life, we want to give people equal access to the latest technology and that information,” Hibben said. “We are the big levelling field where people can access this kind of information, and anyone can take part.”

Hibben said he is concerned for a future with technology haves and have-nots. Some people might understand how AI, algorithms and robotics work, harnessing the knowledge for their own benefit while others lose out, he said.

“There are a lot of privacy concerns when it comes to AI and robotics, and I think the public library can start those conversations and educate people so we make sound decisions going forward with how communities want to adopt this technology or not,” Hibben said.

Libraries also abide by a sense of duty to encourage good citizenship, similar to the role of schools, Henry said.

“What does it look like to be in the digital age and be a good citizen?” Henry said. “Take citizenship, and then grow it to digital citizenship.”

There are layers to good digital citizenship, Henry said.