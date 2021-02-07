Roanoke County libraries adapt to pandemic precautions, look to the future

Books sit piled in bins, quarantined for seven days at South County Library, not because they are a source of infectious knowledge, but as one of a dozen precautionary measures enacted by Roanoke County Public Libraries since its branches reopened.
Weeklong quarantines for returned books are one of many procedural changes after reopening in the wake of a coronavirus that fundamentally altered many aspects of daily life, said Director of Library Services Shari Henry.
“Staff here are so creative, I’ve never worked with this many creative people, and to watch everybody pivot so quickly when we closed, and to continue to pivot as we’re reopening, I was shocked,” Henry said. “It was just amazing to watch the commitment to having zero interruption in providing services.”
Since gradually reopening its South County, Vinton, Hollins and Glenvar branches at limited capacity to visitors with reservations, the county libraries brought back to work as many as 80 of its 100 staff members, who returned to somewhat different jobs than they had left behind.
“The challenge now is we can’t bring anybody else back and have room to socially distance,” Henry said. “We just don’t have room to bring more staff back, because we don’t have anywhere else to put people right now.”
Use of the library remains comparable to before, although usage data does reflect the months in spring and summer 2020 when the libraries were closed to the public while adjustments were made for sanitizing and social distancing.
“The numbers were pretty equal to the year before,” Henry said of 2020. “Otherwise, people have just shifted more to electronic.”
For the most part these days, parents and children come in to read a few stories, check out a few books and go.
“We don’t have these huge programs and big gatherings, but our use is going up,” Henry said. “We’re really at about 20-25% of where we were before.”
The one-quarter rate of use makes sense, because the libraries’ visitation is capped at 25% capacity, in accordance with state requirements.
“That tells me as we open up more, we’ll see more people return,” Henry said. “It’s good to know they’re still coming and using us, and it also is good to know we have that on top of virtual methods that people may really shift to, which is great as well.”
Services adaptedFrom everyday operations to holiday events, Henry said library staff innovated during the closure to maintain, adapt and add to the libraries’ varied offerings.
“They designed these PVC chutes for Halloween candy, so kids could put their bag under the chute and get a couple pieces of candy and a toy,” Henry said. “The Vinton branch had Santa up on the roof, and people could drive through the parking lot and wave to Santa, and pick up little holiday goodies from the drive-thru there.”
Inside the libraries, commonplace distancing measures are abundant: floor markers denote 6-foot distances, clear plastic barriers separate staff from patrons and there are fewer tables and chairs. Some of those procedural changes will remain, Henry said, as will some of the new services now available.
“Even though we have drive-thrus at three of our locations, we plan to have permanent curbside spots at every location too,” Henry said. “That’s been just hugely popular.”
Roanoke County is watching and redistributing its ratio of electronic to physical material, based on heightened demand for electronic information, Henry said. Additionally, self-checkout machines will soon allow more library patrons to borrow books under their own power.
“I think it was time for a lot of that to happen,” Henry said. “The great thing for staff, it’s freeing them up to do more programming, or get more books back on shelves.”
Other new library services have also been popular.
“The other thing people love are these take-and-create kits that they pick up curbside,” Henry said. “I think we’ll keep those, and you can pick them up in the branch or take them home.”
The educational, STEM-oriented build-it-yourself kits have been a hit with kids and parents alike, Henry said.
When hosting events in-person became impossible, the county libraries moved programming to virtual platforms, which enabled some people to experience the libraries’ community-building abilities for the first time.
“Our genealogy program has been every bit as vibrant,” Henry said, noting that virtual courses enabled more people to attend. “It’s actually grown since we closed.”
A new bunch of teens is also involved in the youth book group programs, too.
“As far as programming, we can’t wait to have the gatherings again, we all really miss that,” Henry said. “Having said that, I definitely see virtual becoming more of a norm.”
Henry said she expects some virtual-only programs to continue in the future, with physical programming that is also recorded and made available virtually.
Also new since the coronavirus, the libraries rent access to the internet, which a considerable number of Roanoke County residents lack.
“We have lots of hotspots that we’re circulating if people do not have internet at home,” Henry said.
Laptops will soon be available for rent too, but only within the libraries for now.
“I don’t think there are a lot of libraries doing that yet,” Henry said of the upcoming laptop rentals. “Ultimately it would be really cool to circulate them and let people take them home, but we have to use this as our pilot to see what we run into.”
Using federal coronavirus relief funds, Roanoke County Public Libraries purchased several new databases designed to help people learn languages, master finances and get help with homework, among other uses.
“Those are being used more than they used to be,” Henry said of the databases. “Whether it’s Consumer Reports, Morningstar, Brainfuse or Mango languages, library staff has done a great job at keeping people learning and helping facilitate their learning at home.”
Robot rollouts
While beloved robots Pepper and Misty hibernated during most of the pandemic closure, they have since awakened to host their own virtual coding programs, said Administrative Librarian Mike Hibben.
“This is the next best thing, the community gets to interact with them and keep up their robotic coding skills,” Hibben said. “We have a lot more planned for both of them this summer, as far as virtual-type programs.”
New robots will soon be put to use educating the community as well, Hibben said.
“We do have a couple of new robots that we’re going to be premiering hopefully sometime soon,” Hibben said. “They’re all dealing with automation. They’re real-world examples of programming and coding you can do that is applicable to the future.”
While Pepper is a large, social robot who is useful for teaching coding, Hibben said RCPL is now working on a new line of smaller, working robots.
“One of them is basically a tiny version of an automated car, so that kids and teens can get coding experience, and think about all the things you need to think about when you’re coding an automated car,” Hibben said. “It’s actually pretty complex coding for automation in self-driving cars.”
Roanoke County Public Libraries was the first public library system in the United States to recruit an artificial-intelligence robot with Pepper, and Hibben said upcoming new robots are a continuation of efforts to embrace exploration of technology, especially AI and robotics, which is certain to be a significant part of the future.
Shine a light
A more obscure but plenty popular new offering at RCPL are therapy lights that mimic the sun’s daylight, which Henry said can help with winter blues and a variety of other mental health woes.
“I think there’s probably a hold list, they’re definitely being well-used,” Henry said of the lamps. “We’ll probably get more, if people want them.”
Deciding to offer the lamps arose out of a conversation among library staff about collective trauma as it relates to the coronavirus, Henry said. Impactful, shared events deepen a locality’s sense of community, she said.
“If we think this might help us, perhaps it will help others,” Henry said. “If we’re loaning hotspots, why not loan happy lights?”
Henry said the lights serve as a hurdle for people dealing with roadblocks in their learning process, even if lights are not as obviously assistive to learning as a book might be.
“If a happy light helps you get to a place where you can learn more readily, that’s awesome,” Henry said. “If that’s something that helps people with where they are, that’s awesome.”
Roles for the future
Library officials often ask themselves how the institution’s influence and responsibilities change as current events minutely or massively modify society.
“We’re in the information and education business, and I am a firm believer that equity and access are foundational to democracy,” Henry said. “Democracy is founded on those principles, really.”
Providing equal access to any material that assists in the learning process, from therapy lights to coding lessons, is part of the mission, and one in a set of library values shared nationwide.
“Even though adopting this kind of technology and having programming surrounding AI and robotics is different for the world of public libraries, it actually fits very nicely in one of our core values, which is equity and access, specifically digital equity,” Hibben said.
Digital equity ranges from basic internet accessible at library branches and the hotspots for rent, all the way to coding education for AI and robots, Hibben said.
“At any station in life, we want to give people equal access to the latest technology and that information,” Hibben said. “We are the big levelling field where people can access this kind of information, and anyone can take part.”
Hibben said he is concerned for a future with technology haves and have-nots. Some people might understand how AI, algorithms and robotics work, harnessing the knowledge for their own benefit while others lose out, he said.
“There are a lot of privacy concerns when it comes to AI and robotics, and I think the public library can start those conversations and educate people so we make sound decisions going forward with how communities want to adopt this technology or not,” Hibben said.
Libraries also abide by a sense of duty to encourage good citizenship, similar to the role of schools, Henry said.
“What does it look like to be in the digital age and be a good citizen?” Henry said. “Take citizenship, and then grow it to digital citizenship.”
There are layers to good digital citizenship, Henry said.
“There’s learning about algorithms and protecting your privacy. How can we help with that? That’s a huge topic right there,” Henry said. “Then there’s learning to protect your security, your secure information. Not just privacy of what you want to talk about, but your credit card and such.”
Basic manners are lacking on the internet, where discourtesy is abundant, Henry said.
“I’m feeling more and more responsible about what’s our place in cultivating civil discourse,” Henry said. “Without it, there are so many great ideas that people are almost giving up on discussing, and that’s too bad.”
Beyond privacy or courtesy, Henry said she wonders about the library’s role in helping distinguish between reliable and unreliable information.
“Now we have to worry about just downright disinformation,” Henry said. “It’s one thing to read something knowing someone tends to be more biased, but then to go straight to disinformation — what is our role there?”
While in decades past libraries became very much community centers focused on programming, perhaps another responsibility was shirked in the meantime.
“What is our role that maybe we stepped away from too much that has helped create this gap where there’s so much disinformation?” Henry said. “What is our role in being really diligent in the future of providing really good information, and being consistent about it?”
For now, it is up to libraries to continue searching for and providing good information, Henry said. Topical lately are scholarly articles about the COVID-19 vaccine, available through the library’s website.
“It’s not our job to tell people what to think,” Henry said. “It’s our job to get good information out there and then let you decide.”
Henry said the discussion about ever-changing library responsibilities is ongoing, and open to input from the larger community.
“We are always open to feedback,” Henry said. “We never mind hearing from people if they have ideas. We’re here to serve them, and we’ll continue to adjust accordingly.”
Regardless of how the future ends up, beyond is the direction Roanoke County’s and other libraries choose to face, Hibben said.
“We’re always looking forward,” Hibben said. “We’re going to get through this pandemic, and we’re continuing to plan great programming that we’ll have during the pandemic and beyond. We’re looking forward to the future.”