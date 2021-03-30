Roanoke County man killed when tractor overturns

A Roanoke County man was killed last week when a farm tractor he was driving overturned on a wet dirt road, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.
David Samuel Brunk, 77, had been using the small tractor to haul a trailer of concrete cylinders on his property in the Catawba area, officials said. The crash was reported about 2 p.m. March 24 on Alltree Trail.
The tractor and the trailer started sliding while Brunk was trying to navigate a downhill slope still wet from a bout of overnight showers, authorities said. The trailer jackknifed and upended the tractor. Brunk was killed, police said.
A Roanoke County native, Brunk was a woodworker and a school bus driver, according to his obituary. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, four children and nine grandchildren.