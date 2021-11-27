 Skip to main content
Roanoke County police investigate officer-involved shooting
According to Amy Whittaker, the public information officer for Roanoke County, there was an officer-involved shooting in the 4900 block of Lantern Street (North Lakes area) on Friday evening. 

The call came into the Emergency Communications Center at 7 p.m.

Whittaker said that an investigation into the incident that Roanoke County police responded to is ongoing. She said more information will be released to the public when it is available. 

