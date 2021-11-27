Roanoke County police investigate officer-involved shooting

According to Amy Whittaker, the public information officer for Roanoke County, there was an officer-involved shooting in the 4900 block of Lantern Street (North Lakes area) on Friday evening.
The call came into the Emergency Communications Center at 7 p.m.
Whittaker said that an investigation into the incident that Roanoke County police responded to is ongoing. She said more information will be released to the public when it is available.
Aila Boyd
