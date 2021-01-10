Roanoke County Pubilc Schools sets Friday deadline for parents' decision on fourth graders returning to classroom

Roanoke County fourth graders will be able to return to the classroom five days a week beginning Jan. 25, the school division announced Saturday.
The county school board on Tuesday heard about this next phase of the instructional reopening plan, but at that time school leadership had not decided whether it would be for four or five days a week. Pre-K through third grade students already attend school five days a week under earlier phases of the county's plan to return to classroom instruction in the wake the pandemic-induced school shutdown of March.
Division spokesman Chuck Lionberger released a statement Saturday night that clarified some details:
- The deadline for parents or guardians to notify their school to switch their child to in-person instruction is Friday. Students also may remain in 100% online instructions. There may be some changes in teachers to implement the plan.
- All fourth grade classes will 100% online on Jan. 21-22 to allow staff time to prepare classrooms for the Jan. 25 change.
- Students in fifth to 12th grades on the current hybrid plan of online and in-person instruction who have a daily Individualized Education Program, or receive English language instruction, or who are currently failing a class will be able to attend school four days a week beginning Jan. 21. Wednesdays will remain a virtual-only school day.
“Our primary goal is to make sure our students are receiving a quality education and the best way students learn is being in the classroom with a teacher to the maximum extent possible under public health guidelines,” Superintendent Ken Nicely said in a news release. “I want to thank our fourth grade teachers for being flexible and working to help find a way to bring more students back to school full time."
Students will be spaced 6-feet apart and must wear masks or face coverings in school and on the bus to and from school. In addition, parents or guardians are asked to use the daily health screening checklist (www.rcps.us/covidchecklist) that has been sent to homes and keep their child home if they are sick.
“One way we are accomplishing this expansion is by temporarily turning our elementary school gyms into classroom spaces in several schools where no other option is available. This was not a decision we made lightly. Physical education is an important part of a student’s overall learning and we will have alternative ways for students to remain active without the school gym,” Nicely said.
The county school division last week announced that varsity sports athletes could begin practice, with a plan to start in-county competition to be announced soon.