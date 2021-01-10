Roanoke County Pubilc Schools sets Friday deadline for parents' decision on fourth graders returning to classroom

“Our primary goal is to make sure our students are receiving a quality education and the best way students learn is being in the classroom with a teacher to the maximum extent possible under public health guidelines,” Superintendent Ken Nicely said in a news release. “I want to thank our fourth grade teachers for being flexible and working to help find a way to bring more students back to school full time."

Students will be spaced 6-feet apart and must wear masks or face coverings in school and on the bus to and from school. In addition, parents or guardians are asked to use the daily health screening checklist (www.rcps.us/covidchecklist) that has been sent to homes and keep their child home if they are sick.

“One way we are accomplishing this expansion is by temporarily turning our elementary school gyms into classroom spaces in several schools where no other option is available. This was not a decision we made lightly. Physical education is an important part of a student’s overall learning and we will have alternative ways for students to remain active without the school gym,” Nicely said.

The county school division last week announced that varsity sports athletes could begin practice, with a plan to start in-county competition to be announced soon.