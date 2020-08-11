Roanoke County public safety employees to receive hazard pay

Roanoke County has allocated more than $1.4 million to provide employees with hazard pay and bonuses after cutting salary increases from the fiscal year 2021 budget.
The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize the additional pay. Most of the funding comes from the county’s share of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which Congress passed in March to help state and local governments pay for COVID-19 related expenses.
Uniformed employees in the county’s police, sheriff’s, and fire and rescue departments will receive hazard pay. Full -time uniformed and sworn employees will receive a one-time payment of $2,000. Part -time uniformed public safety employees will receive $1,000.
The cost to provide hazard pay to public safety employees will total more than $900,000, which will be paid for with CARES Act funding.
All other county employees who are not receiving hazard pay will receive “gratitude bonuses.” Full -time employees will receive a one-time bonus of $750 and part -time employees will receive $250. Gratitude bonuses will total more than $550,000 and will be funded through anticipated year -end savings in the general fund. Regular county employees do not qualify for hazard pay through the CARES Act, County Administrator Dan O’Donnell said.
“I’d like to commend all of our employees who performed exceptionally well during these trying times,” O’Donnell said. “I’d like to personally thank them.”
The county’s proposed budget on March 10 included a 2.75% salary increase for all county employees. Once COVID-19 and business closures came to the Roanoke Valley, the county implemented a hiring and spending freeze. Staff also cut about $11 million from its budget proposal, including the anticipated salary increase.
The county received $8.2 million in CARES Act funding. County staff have allocated $600,000 to improvements for enhanced air circulation in county buildings and $539,000 to relocate the employee health clinic to its own building.
The county also pledged $1 million of the funding to a small business assistance grant program to help local businesses with unexpected costs from COVID-19. The grant awards range from $2,500 to $10,000 and are based on number of employees. Applications for the program are still open and can be found at yesroanoke.com.
