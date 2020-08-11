Roanoke County public safety employees to receive hazard pay

Roanoke County has allocated more than $1.4 million to provide employees with hazard pay and bonuses after cutting salary increases from the fiscal year 2021 budget.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize the additional pay. Most of the funding comes from the county’s share of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which Congress passed in March to help state and local governments pay for COVID-19 related expenses.

Uniformed employees in the county’s police, sheriff’s, and fire and rescue departments will receive hazard pay. Full -time uniformed and sworn employees will receive a one-time payment of $2,000. Part -time uniformed public safety employees will receive $1,000.

The cost to provide hazard pay to public safety employees will total more than $900,000, which will be paid for with CARES Act funding.

All other county employees who are not receiving hazard pay will receive “gratitude bonuses.” Full -time employees will receive a one-time bonus of $750 and part -time employees will receive $250. Gratitude bonuses will total more than $550,000 and will be funded through anticipated year -end savings in the general fund. Regular county employees do not qualify for hazard pay through the CARES Act, County Administrator Dan O’Donnell said.