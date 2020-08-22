Roanoke County Public Schools accelerates plan for full-time virtual academy amid pandemic

Roanoke County Public Schools have long planned to phase in a full, four-year high school virtual education option.

Then schools closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and virtual learning became a necessity.

When Roanoke County students go back to school Monday, 208 students will be enrolled in a yearlong online academy, among the three options offered to students. RCPSOnline supervisor Joe LeGault said this is a model the county plans to continue long after classes return to normal.

“When COVID came about, and we were looking at the protracted possibility of needing more and more online classes, we accelerated our rate of creating the courses so that we could provide a full path to graduation,” LeGault said.

“It was always our plan,” he said. “It was just not going to happen in one year like it did this year.”

Roanoke County has offered supplemental online classes for 16 years, before most of its current students were even born. This gave students the chance to graduate early and take classes that didn’t fit into their schedule, LeGault said.