Roanoke County Public Schools accelerates plan for full-time virtual academy pandemic

Roanoke County Public Schools have long planned to phase in a full, four-year high school virtual education option.
Then schools closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and virtual learning became a necessity.
When Roanoke County students go back to school Monday, 208 students will be enrolled in a yearlong online academy, among the three options offered to students. RCPSOnline supervisor Joe LeGault said this is a model the county plans to continue long after classes return to normal.
“When COVID came about, and we were looking at the protracted possibility of needing more and more online classes, we accelerated our rate of creating the courses so that we could provide a full path to graduation,” LeGault said.
“It was always our plan,” he said. “It was just not going to happen in one year like it did this year.”
Roanoke County has offered supplemental online classes for 16 years, before most of its current students were even born. This gave students the chance to graduate early and take classes that didn’t fit into their schedule, LeGault said.
Offerings have expanded over the years, and division staff first thought to offer a full-time virtual path to graduation in 2013, LeGault said. That year, former Gov. Bob McDonnell signed a bill into law that required high school students to take an online course to graduate
School districts across Virginia used private companies or Virtual Virginia to help fulfill that requirement and offer online courses. But school divisions also could become “multidivision online providers,” according to LeGault.
That meant a student from Roanoke County could enroll in, say, York County School Division’s online platform and graduate from York County.
With the student went funding from the state.
In addition, LeGault said, the county couldn’t offer as much support or flexibility to students who used another online platform.
“The more courses that we offered, the fewer courses they had to take with a different provider if they wanted to be online,” LeGault said. “So that was what kicked it off.”
Within the next four years, the division had planned to create enough courses to allow high school students to be full-time online students, LeGault said.
Then the pandemic hit, and the process sped up.
“Now that we’ve got a full path to graduation, anyone who is a Roanoke County resident can enroll,” LeGault said.
The district hopes this will draw in some families who homeschool their children. This would allow them to play on a public school sports team, LeGault said.
The plan would benefit the district, too. The amount of funding school divisions receive is based on their average daily membership. Having more students enroll would boost funding.
LeGault said he’s fielded calls and emails from families throughout the summer.
Some families have said “thanks, but no thanks” when they learned more; others were eager to sign up, he said.
“Educational decisions for families are deeply personal,” LeGault said. “And these are interesting times and people are just trying to make the right decision for their kids and their families.”
How it works
The district’s reopening plan allows pre-K through second grade students to attend in-person five days a week, and third through 12th grade students will attend two days per week. Students can choose to opt for online-only classes.
There are two fully-online models: RCPSOnline Academy and RCPSOnline.
The RCPSOnline Academy is the full-time academy offered to high school students who wish to commit to an entire year of self-paced learning. There are some deadlines to keep students on track, but the academy doesn’t follow a traditional classroom schedule; students aren’t expected to be online any particular time of day, LeGault said.
They will be taught by district staff who specifically teach RCPSOnline classes, LeGault said.
RCPSOnline gives students of all grades the choice to enroll in remote learning, but it’s not self-paced. It will involve both regularly scheduled assignments and live instruction, LeGault said.
This options allows in-person students to switch to all-online and vice versa, LeGault said.
A staff briefing to the Roanoke County School Board on Wednesday noted that 1,011 high school students have chosen to take classes through RCPSOnline, 810 middle school students will do so, and 1,125 elementary school students. The school division’s expected enrollment will be 13,483, the school board heard.
The blended model and RCPSOnline will be taught by teachers at the student’s home school.
In the blended model, students will spend their three days not in the classroom using the division’s online platform.
The blended and RCPSOnline models match each other, LeGault said.
“If a student was exposed and needed to quarantine for 14 days, they just slide into that RCPSOnline model,” he said.
Staff writer Ralph Berrier Jr. contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.