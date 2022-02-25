Roanoke County, realty firm announce Homeplace building available for lease

The Catawba Valley's iconic Homeplace Restaurant building is now available for lease, it was announced Friday.

How iconic is the restaurant and surrounding property? Unique enough that Roanoke County's Economic Development Department put out a joint news release with the private realty company involved to make the announcement.

Century 21 Wampler Realty is listing the 8,581-square-foot building and is looking for a new tenant that will open and operate a business in the vacant property, according to the release. The restaurant sits on about 57 acres of property. The building is assessed for tax purposes at $422,900, according to county online records.

Nick Breese Realtor with Century 21 said, in the release: “This fantastic multi-use property is nestled in between the beautiful Blue Ridge and Alleghany Mountains, with majestic views and access to the Appalachian Trail. Potential uses for the property include another restaurant, wedding venue, meeting/banquet facility, bed and breakfast, brewery or winery. The Homeplace is a true destination location and is known for bringing visitors to the community from all across the country.”

Built in 1982, the Homeplace Restaurant has long been recognized as a significant economic development asset for Roanoke County, according to the release.

The Homeplace served the community with family-style Southern cuisine for nearly four decades before closing last year. Owned by members of the Wingate family, they decided to close the Homeplace after it was hit hard by the pandemic - as has been the case for a large percentage of restaurants across the country.

Jill Loope, county economic development director, said in the release: “The Homeplace Restaurant served as an important destination that gave Roanoke County character and provided scenery and cuisine that was beloved by Roanoke County residents and visitors alike. We look forward to welcoming a new business that continues this tradition and brings the same high-quality experience to the Catawba Valley.”