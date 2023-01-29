Roanoke County receives additional grant funding for greenway expansion

Roanoke County is receiving more than $800,000 to continue expanding its greenway system.

The majority of the grant money comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation, which awarded the county $800,000 to complete a 1.8 mile section of the greenway from the 3400 block of Highland Road near the intersection with Rutrough Road and ending at Explore Park.

The county was also awarded $70,114 by VDOT for the completion of an East Roanoke River greenway crossing of the Blue Ridge Parkway along Highland Road.

The two projects will add nearly two miles to the greenway system, and put it closer to its larger goal of connecting the greenway system all the way to Explore Park.

The board of supervisors approved the acceptance of the funds, which includes a $217,529 combined county match for the grants.

County officials said the projects will go out to bid this summer, with construction by the end of the year and then another 12 to 16 months before construction is complete.

Much of the property the trails will be built on is owned by the Roanoke Valley Resource Authority, connecting to a federal overlook, passing underneath the Roanoke River Parkway, crossing properties owned by the National Park Service and ending at Explore Park.

A trailhead parking lot is proposed to be constructed at 3404 Rutrough Road.

Eventually, the county hopes to have trails through Vinton which would ultimately connect with the city of Roanoke near the trails at the Roanoke Regional Water Pollution Control Plant.

A timeframe for when the entirety of the project is complete has not been set, as the county still has multiple facets to figure out before construction would be viable.

Megan Cronise, assistant director of planning for the county, said it’s hard to judge a timeframe for the overall completion of the project because much of the land needed would require easements from private property owners, many of whom are not interested in having the greenway on their land.

The greenway extends throughout different parts of the county, Salem, Roanoke and Vinton, with the eventual goal of connecting the valley through a series of trail systems.

Cronise said the county will also continue a series of public discussions it started last fall about connecting Green Hill Park to Montgomery County in the coming months.

Roanoke County officials have previously said the trail connecting Green Hill to Montgomery county would likely be somewhere in the nine-mile range, and would ideally stay along the river as much as possible.

They also noted there are various topography challenges, multiple railroads to cross and a number of private landowners the county would have to work with once the plan is completed.

The project would be completed with a much bigger picture in mind, according to Cronise

A “Valley to Valley” trail connecting the Roanoke and New River valleys has been a topic of discussion in various localities over the last several years.

The project would connect the existing trail networks in the Roanoke area, Montgomery and Pulaski counties and Radford.

There have also been suggestions to extend the conceptual network to Galax.

Altogether, the project could at some point create 100 miles or more of linked primary trails.