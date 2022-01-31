Roanoke County residential fire displaces residents

A pre-dawn fire on Monday at a residence in the Clearbrook area of Roanoke County caused residents to flee and displaced its occupants.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue were summoned at 3:55 a.m. to the 7900 block of Franklin Rd. for a reported structure fire. First-arriving crews from Roanoke County Station 7 at Clearbrook found light smoke on the inside of a one and a half story, single family home.

"Once crews made entry into the home they discovered a fire in the wall near the chimney," according to a county news release. "The house was occupied at the time of the fire by two adults, one dog, and one cat. The two adults and the dog were able to escape unharmed."

There were no injuries, although the cat, missing for most of the day, was later found without injury.

The homeowners will be displaced but will be staying with family. Fire officials said the blaze was caused by "combustible wood components" near a chimney. Damage has been estimated at $15,000.

"This home did not have batteries in their smoke alarms and they were alerted to the fire by their dog, in the middle of the night, while they were sleeping," the county news release said, while reminding everyone to ensure their residences have function fire alarms.