Roanoke County resilient, but must learn lessons from a tough 2020

Roanoke County met the challenge of coping with the pandemic, but “in the days to come our largest obstacle may be overcoming our conventional mindset of how things are done,” David Radford, chairman of the county’s board of supervisors, said Thursday.
In his state of the county speech, Radford credited citizens, county employees, teachers, first responders, businesses and others for the collective response to COVID-19, which has disrupted daily life for all Americans in 2020. He also said that lessons that the county learned will guide its plans in the future, whether it’s improving broadband availability or providing access to telemedicine, working at home and online education.
“As a county, we must be flexible enough to embrace new opportunities as they present themselves, with an eye toward the future envisioned by these plans,” Radford said near the end of his 26-minute prerecorded speech, which was streamed on YouTube and the county’s web page.
“And we must have the courage to adapt our services to help our community thrive and prosper.”
To that end, expanding broadband internet access is paramount, especially when more people have been forced to work from home or attend school virtually. Radford said that a study last year found that one-third of county residents were either unserved or underserved when it came to internet access.
To increase access for underserved county residents, Roanoke County is using $976,000 from the state’s fast-track broadband program to bring better internet service to the more rural areas of the county. Work began this week to improve service to 275 homes in the Cave Spring and Mount Pleasant neighborhoods, Radford said.
The county is also working to bring better broadband to residents along Blacksburg and Newport roads near Catawba, a more rural area with a lower population density where high-speed service often has been unavailable.
The county also has applied for a $3 million Virginia Telecommunications Initiative Grant, which would require a county match, to help expand broadband infrastructure.
“Identifying these areas has enabled staff to explore strategies to expand services across the county, including grant opportunities and public-private partnerships,” Radford said. “While some of these strategies will show progress rapidly, others could take one to two years to be completed.”
Radford credited county leaders for responding quickly to the pandemic emergency last March, when public school students and county employees were forced to do their work from home.
The county also shored up pandemic-related budget shortfalls, which totaled a $5 million hole in the annual operations budget and a $3 million loss to the capital projects budget. Emergency federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act offset some of the losses. Those funds included help for local businesses.
Despite COVID’s negative economic impacts, Radford was pleased that several large-school projects moved forward this year. In January, about two months before much of the United States began shutting down to combat the pandemic, Mack Trucks announced that it would open a $13 million factory in Glenvar that would bring 250 jobs to the region.
Radford cited progress and economic development in the Hollins area, which is part of the county’s comprehensive planning.
The county has made improvements to traffic and pedestrian access at Plantation Road near Hollins. First Team Auto has nearly completed a 15,000-square-foot Volkswagen sales and service building. A new SpringHill Suites by Marriott will be built near Interstate 81. And two major employers in the Hollins area got new owners: Harris Night Vision was acquired by Elbit Systems, and metal-packaging maker Ardagh Group became Trivium packaging.
Other projects moved forward, which included Appalachian Power’s substation that will employ 50 people at the Center for Research & Technology. More economic plans are in the works for Oak Grove and Catawba, Radford said.
Radford cited regional cooperation, including working with the city of Roanoke on projects such as the Wood Haven Technology Park and traffic improvements along U.S. 460 from Orange Avenue in the city to Cloverdale Road in the county. Construction work on Electric and Ogden roads could ease congestions through one of the busiest corridors in the Roanoke Valley.
In a year when police departments around the country received scrutiny following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and police-involved shootings of Black men that sparked protests, Radford gave full support from supervisors to county law enforcement. He noted that county police department has been fully accredited since 1992 and that all public safety departments “are vital to ensuring our citizens can enjoy living in a safe and healthy community.”
He credited the county’s school system for its plan to teach students throughout the pandemic, from when schools were closed by Gov. Ralph Northam in the spring through the phased reopenings this fall, as many county students returned to schools a few days per week. County libraries provided internet hot spots for families, then reopened for limited access for patrons this fall.
Recreational and tourism departments continued to see upticks even during the pandemic. Explore Park drew thousands of visitors after it reopened in the late spring, with more than 10,000 people participating in the Treetop Quest ropes course. Twin Creeks brewpub, which opened late last year, continued to operate within the park. And the enormously popular Illuminights holiday lights display will open for 41 nights beginning Nov. 20.
At the end of a trying year, Radford said that the county’s resiliency was obvious.
“While the future may be uncertain, I have faith that we have all learned that we can be resilient, even in the toughest of times,” he said.
The speech, sponsored by the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, can be viewed on the county’s website at www.roanokecountyva.gov/1904/State-of-the-County-Address.
