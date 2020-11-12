Roanoke County resilient, but must learn lessons from a tough 2020

Roanoke County met the challenge of coping with the pandemic, but “in the days to come our largest obstacle may be overcoming our conventional mindset of how things are done,” David Radford, chairman of the county’s board of supervisors, said Thursday.

In his state of the county speech, Radford credited citizens, county employees, teachers, first responders, businesses and others for the collective response to COVID-19, which has disrupted daily life for all Americans in 2020. He also said that lessons that the county learned will guide its plans in the future, whether it’s improving broadband availability or providing access to telemedicine, working at home and online education.

“As a county, we must be flexible enough to embrace new opportunities as they present themselves, with an eye toward the future envisioned by these plans,” Radford said near the end of his 26-minute prerecorded speech, which was streamed on YouTube and the county’s web page.

“And we must have the courage to adapt our services to help our community thrive and prosper.”