Roanoke County's school board discussed a significant size and program cut to the planned new Career and Technical Education Center during a work session on Thursday.

Construction on the project is currently expected to begin in July 2024. The new facility, estimated to cost more than $90 million, would be about 155,000 square feet as originally envisioned.

Members of the school board are faced with seeking funding for what would be the county's most expensive capital project ever, in addition to paying for renovations at two elementary schools, W.E. Cundiff and Glen Cove.

The cost for all three projects would be $163 million. Tim Greenway, the vice-chairman of the school board, said his plan would be to borrow from the $30 million allocated for “unidentified projects” in the schools' Capital Improvements Plan, and also reduce the new career and tech center's cost.

“If we can take $21 million from the CIP, and bring the cost for BCAT [career and tech center] down to $80 million, then that would help us,” Greenway said.

Chris Phillips, a partner with RRMM Architecture, the firm hired to consult on cost and square footage estimates, said that the easiest way to cut costs would be to reduce the building's square footage. However, he also specified that may mean eliminating some of the center's planned programming.

The first program discussed as a potential cut were performing and visual arts, which would remove a main stage, a studio theatre and two classrooms, eliminating about 20,000 square feet.

Cheryl Facciani, Windsor Hills board member, also suggested that some programming be reinstituted if funding permits, such as a dentistry program and collision repair courses.

“I think that we should add those as definite parts of the plan,” Facciani said. “While many of our schools have performing arts, we don’t have a collision repair school, and that’s something that’s big in this region.”

Phillips, calculating square footage on the spot during Thursday's meeting, said that even with adding the programs suggested by Facciani, removing the performing and visual arts space would lower the center's footprint by about 8,000 square feet.

According to Susan Peterson, county schools chief financial officer, the hard cost estimate, or estimate for construction only of the new facility, would be $78.5 million. If the suggested cuts and additions are made, the hard cost would be $68.3 million, accomplishing Greenway’s goal of bringing the total cost down by $10 million.

No programming cuts have been decided on yet, and discussions of what programming will be offered at the new career and tech center will likely continue during the next school board meeting on Feb. 16.

The county announced in July it would purchase four parcels off Peters Creek Road between Airport Road and Burlington Elementary School for the new center.

It will eventually replace the existing outdated facility that houses the Burton Center for Arts & Technology in Salem.