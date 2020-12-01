Roanoke County School Board leader hospitalized for 8 days with COVID-19

Roanoke County School Board Chairman Mike Wray spent eight days in the hospital with COVID-19.

Wray said Tuesday that he was admitted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial on Nov. 22 after contracting coronavirus in a community setting, according to a news release from the county schools system. He said that he did not pick up the virus at a school or from any county students or staff. School board member Don Butzer told other members that Wray was taken to the hospital after a family member called 911.

“At one point this was a very serious situation,” said Wray, who did not attend Tuesday's school board work session. “My oxygen levels dropped significantly, and the medical staff had to take action. While my condition never became life-threatening, I was in bad shape for a few days."

Wray said that he wants people to take COVID-19 seriously.

“I now have firsthand experience with the coronavirus and I can tell you it’s nothing to take lightly," he said. "We have got to have the entire community come together to beat this virus. We all must be serious and vigilant about wearing masks, being physically distanced and washing hands. Our schools are doing a great job of this. It’s time everyone in our community does the same thing."