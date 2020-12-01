Roanoke County School Board leader hospitalized for 8 days with COVID-19

Roanoke County School Board Chairman Mike Wray spent eight days in the hospital with COVID-19.
Wray said Tuesday that he was admitted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial on Nov. 22 after contracting coronavirus in a community setting, according to a news release from the county schools system. He said that he did not pick up the virus at a school or from any county students or staff. School board member Don Butzer told other members that Wray was taken to the hospital after a family member called 911.
“At one point this was a very serious situation,” said Wray, who did not attend Tuesday's school board work session. “My oxygen levels dropped significantly, and the medical staff had to take action. While my condition never became life-threatening, I was in bad shape for a few days."
Wray said that he wants people to take COVID-19 seriously.
“I now have firsthand experience with the coronavirus and I can tell you it’s nothing to take lightly," he said. "We have got to have the entire community come together to beat this virus. We all must be serious and vigilant about wearing masks, being physically distanced and washing hands. Our schools are doing a great job of this. It’s time everyone in our community does the same thing."
Butzer told the board that he spoke with Wray, who said that the virus "hit him hard."
Support Local Journalism
"He got emotional talking about how he didn't know whether he would live or die," Butzer told board members.
Wray issued his statement just before the school board received updated COVID-19 numbers from Roanoke County Schools Director of Administration Rhonda Stegall during the work session. Stegall told the board that there is no significant transmission within the schools, which are open for in-person instruction on a limited basis.
Stegall told the board, however, that there could be an impact from last week's Thanksgiving holiday, when some people traveled to holiday gatherings.
Roanoke County schools have recorded 218 positive cases among students and staff. According to data given to the school board on Tuesday, 317 students and 68 employees are currently under quarantine.
The Cave Spring area of south Roanoke County has seen the highest number of positive cases at 65, which is 1.8% of the 3,567 students and employees combined. The Northside area has seen the highest positivity rate at 2.1%, which adds up to 63 cases out of 3,019 people.
The William Byrd area has had 51 cases (1.4%), Glenvar 22 (1.2%) and Hidden Valley 17 (0.7%).
The schools are encouraging students and staff to stay home if they feel ill or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 symptoms, to wash hands frequently, to use hand sanitizers and to maintain six feet of physical distancing within schools. Students and employees are required to wear masks.
“Trust me, you do not want this," Wray said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.