Mike Wray, the Roanoke County School Board member representing the Cave Spring District, says he will not seek re-election.

In a letter sent to Roanoke County parents on Monday, Wray, who has been on the board since 2015, said that he will step down, opting instead to focus on family time.

“Over the past seven years, I’m proud of the numerous accomplishments of our students and staff, as well as the progress we have made to update our school facilities,” Wray said. “Especially the rebuilding of Cave Spring High School.”

Wray is the second longest-serving member on the county School Board, next to Vice Chairman Tim Greenway. Prior to his election to the board, Wray was a member of the county Board of Supervisors from 2004-08.

The Cave Spring seat will be up for election in November and the term for Wray’s successor will begin in January 2024.