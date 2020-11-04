Roanoke County School Board to award contract for William Byrd High School project

Roanoke County Public Schools plans to award the William Byrd High School renovation and construction project to Avis Construction Co. and Hughes Associates Architects & Engineers, the district announced Wednesday.

County school board members still need to approve the decision next week, but members voiced approval during Wednesday's work session following a presentation by Director of Facilities and Operations Chris Lowe.

The project comes with a cost of slightly more than $23 million. Avis and Hughes Associates submitted a guaranteed maximum price of $20.1 million, and the district estimates another $3.1 million of additional "soft" costs, such as technology and furniture, Lowe said.

Initial work could start in late April or May , but most work would begin once students are out of the building for the summer, Lowe said.

The exact project design is subject to change, but Lowe provided a few examples from the submitted conceptual design, including a renovation of Byrd's front lobby, new outdoor seating and additional accessibility for students with disabilities. A new media center will take the place of the existing guidance space, and a new guidance office will sit where the existing media center is.