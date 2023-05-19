Roanoke County's school board will sell the Poage Farm property near Back Creek that it has owned for more than 14 years.

County schools acquired 55 acres of the family farm along Bent Mountain Road (U.S. 221) in 2008. The site was intended for new school facilities at a time when student enrollment numbers were climbing.

However, that growth trend lost momentum during the Great Recession years that was never regained. The school division now plans to renovate two county elementary schools and build a new career and technical education center elsewhere, instead of at the farm site.

Since the county schools bought the land for $2.5 million, it has sat unchanged while being occupied by members of the Poage family, who have leased the land from the school division.

On Thursday, the school board held a public hearing on declaring the Poage Farm site as surplus property, a legal step before selling it. No one spoke at the hearing and the board voted unanimously later during its meeting to officially designate the land to be sold.

"Being property that I don't foresee us ever using in the future, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense to hold onto it," said board member David Linden.

Additionally, members of the school board have said that proceeds from the sale will be used to fund county education needs.

The land, now surplused, will be sold through the school division "in the proper fashion," said school Superintendent Ken Nicely.