Roanoke County schools administrator settles her sex-discrimination lawsuit

A female administrator who was paid less than a male colleague for doing essentially the same job has settled her lawsuit against Roanoke County Public Schools, two months after a judge found merit in her case.

Erin Barnett, the school system’s supervisor for science instruction, filed a sex-discrimination lawsuit after learning that her pay worked out to about $26 a day less than the salary for the head of health, physical education and driver education.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed in a brief order filed Friday in Roanoke’s federal court.

In denying the school board’s request to dismiss the lawsuit, U.S. District Judge Thomas Cullen earlier wrote that the jobs and backgrounds of Barnett and Kevin Burcham were similar enough to make a valid comparison.

School officials had offered a number of reasons for the pay disparity: Burcham had a year more teaching experience, his earlier job as Hidden Valley High School’s head basketball coach required “significantly” more time than Barnett’s past position of chairing the science department at Cave Spring High School, there was a greater urgency to fill his job than hers, and he was more effective at negotiating a higher salary.

But Cullen’s decision allowed the case to move forward. A trial had been scheduled to start Monday.

Tommy Strelka, a Roanoke attorney who represented Barnett, said earlier that it was rare for a disparate pay case based on sexual discrimination to survive a motion to dismiss like the one made by the county.

Strelka and a school spokesman could not be reached for comment Friday.

There was no animosity between Barnett and Burcham, her attorney said. In fact, she first learned of the pay disparity from him and they remain friends.

Although there was a gap in their annual pay — $60,852 for Barnett and $62,606 for Burcham — the actual disparity was higher because Barnett’s contract was for 20 more days a year than Burcham’s, according to her lawsuit.

Shortly after Cullen denied the school board’s request to throw the lawsuit out, the case was referred to mediation. A session with U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel Hoppe was held Jan. 7.

Barnett had sought equitable pay, compensatory damages, back pay with interest and compensation for her attorney fees.

The order entered Friday said only that the two sides had resolved the matter. Each party agreed to bear their own costs and attorney fees. The order made no mention of any other financial agreements.

In his written decision, Cullen said that enough questions remained for a jury to decide whether the factors cited by the school system for the pay difference were legitimate, or simply a pretext for sexual discrimination.

“By all accounts, Barnett was an excellent teacher” who was “abundantly qualified” for the supervisor of science position, the opinion stated.

