Roanoke County sees a budget surplus higher than expected

Roanoke County ended the year with a $3.6 million budget surplus, which officials said was better than expected amid economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county board of supervisors received a presentation in a work session Tuesday that showed the preliminary year-end budget results. Revenues in fiscal year 2020, which ended June 30, were about $2.3 million above the anticipated amount. Savings from cut expenses totaled about $1.6 million.
Finance staff said the county plans to use part of the balance to pay gratitude bonuses previously approved by the board. They will also restore funds to the Center for Research and Technology that were previously cut. A general contingency fund of $250,000 will also be set aside, leaving just over $2 million for the board to allocate in the current year’s budget.
The board is expected to receive the audit results of fiscal year 2020 and allocate the year-end funds in December.
“We had a lot of uncertainties and put a lot of things in place to make sure our budget was closely monitored,” Budget Division Director Meredith Thompson said. “We’re really pleased with the results.”
Roanoke County reduced its personnel expenses by $649,000, much of which can be attributed to the nearly 300 part-time employee layoffs that were announced in April. The move affected 232 part-time employees in parks and recreation, 50 in public libraries and five from other departments.
Personal property taxes and real estate taxes came in higher than budgeted. Local sales tax came in more than 6% higher, a total of $730,937. But meals and hotel taxes came in lower than expected by about $200,000 each.
In the current fiscal year budget, the county reduced meals tax by 25% and hotel tax by 50% due to economic uncertainties. Sales and business license taxes were also dropped 20%.
Assistant County Administrator Rebecca Owens said the county’s staff is feeling cautiously optimistic about fiscal year 2021 and hopes the trends seen so far improve or continue.
Owens said the pandemic also helped decrease costs from the regional jail, the CORTRAN program and the Children’s Services Act. County residents were not using those services as much as pre-pandemic levels, which lowered the county’s cost share. Owens said these expenses could go back up as people return to work and pre-pandemic activities.
