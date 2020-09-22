Roanoke County sees a budget surplus higher than expected

Roanoke County ended the year with a $3.6 million budget surplus, which officials said was better than expected amid economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county board of supervisors received a presentation in a work session Tuesday that showed the preliminary year-end budget results. Revenues in fiscal year 2020, which ended June 30, were about $2.3 million above the anticipated amount. Savings from cut expenses totaled about $1.6 million.

Finance staff said the county plans to use part of the balance to pay gratitude bonuses previously approved by the board. They will also restore funds to the Center for Research and Technology that were previously cut. A general contingency fund of $250,000 will also be set aside, leaving just over $2 million for the board to allocate in the current year’s budget.

The board is expected to receive the audit results of fiscal year 2020 and allocate the year-end funds in December.

“We had a lot of uncertainties and put a lot of things in place to make sure our budget was closely monitored,” Budget Division Director Meredith Thompson said. “We’re really pleased with the results.”