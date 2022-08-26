Roanoke County set to begin new river greenway section

Roanoke County is set to embark on a new stretch of trail for the Roanoke Greenway, another step toward one day connecting the city to a county trail system leading all the way to Explore Park.

The project has been years in the making but county officials say the new .35- mile trail is the first piece of a likely decade-long project eventually providing non-vehicle access from Roanoke to Explore Park.

Officials said while the project has been in the planning stages for years, it was just recently approved and the grant funding secured to build the 10-foot-wide trail along the east Roanoke River in the county

The trail will also include a 12-space trailhead parking lot at the foot of the trail located on Highland Road near Explore.

Construction on the new trail portion is set to begin in October, and officials have said it should be done within six months, weather permitting.

Phase two of the project could be eligible for funding by 2025, according to county officials, with that portion of the project being completed by the end of the decade.

Eventually, the county hopes to have trails through Vinton which would ultimately connect with Roanoke near the trails at the Roanoke Regional Water Pollution Control Plant.

A timeframe for when the entirety of the project is complete has not been set, as the county still has multiple facets to figure out before construction would be viable.

The greenway extends throughout different parts of the county, Salem, Roanoke and Vinton, with the eventual goal of connecting the valley through a series of trail systems.