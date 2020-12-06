Roanoke County stretches CARES Act funding over thin budget

“Without the CARES Act reimbursement, it would probably be very difficult to award this kind of bonus,” County Administrator Daniel O’Donnell said to the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors.

The deadline to spend all the federal funding is Dec. 30, and there is still some left to be spent, totaling less than $2 million, Gearheart said.

“We are working hard to make that happen,” Gearheart said. “But we’re also trying to be responsible with it.”

A work session at the upcoming Dec. 15 board of supervisors meeting will help Roanoke County determine how to spend the last of its CARES Act allocations.

Budget gaps still feltDespite positive impacts of CARES Act funding to various county services, Gearheart said the money has not helped fix programming that was initially cut in order to stay within budget.

“We’re still feeling the gaps, as far as how we cut the budget,” Gearheart said. “We haven’t given raises, and we haven’t really given back capital money yet.”

Tax revenue through the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year does offer some hope for a revised budget, however.