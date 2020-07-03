The majority of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors rejected the idea of defunding the police department after they received dozens of emails from residents.
The board received at least 40 emails since June 15 asking the board to restrict the police department’s budget and reallocate the funding to social services, public health, education and community organizations.
In the budget for fiscal year 2021, which began Wednesday, the board allocated $12.3 million to the police. Public assistance through the social services department received $4.7 million and public health received about $515,000.
“While Roanoke County has been spending extraordinary amounts on policing, the community has not seen sufficient improvements to safety, homelessness, mental health, or affordability in our city. Instead, I see wasteful and harmful actions of our police,” said one email, which The Roanoke Times acquired through a Freedom of Information Act request.
County spokesperson Amy Whittaker said most of the emails included the same form letter, sent by different people. Some included the request to defund the police department and others demanded accountability for the death of Kionte Spencer, a teenager who was shot and killed by Roanoke County police on Feb. 26, 2016.
Movements to defund or abolish the police have sprung up in response to Black Lives Matter protests after the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who was killed in police custody on May 25. Supporters across the country have advocated for stricter rules on police tactics and reallocating police funding to human services and public health initiatives.
“Roanoke County’s public would be better served by dedicating resources to programs proven to be more effective at promoting safety and social equity than policing and incarceration — namely social programs and education,” the email said. “We can be a beacon for other cities to follow if only we have the courage to change.”
At the board’s last meeting, Supervisor Jason Peters addressed the emails and said the board must promote a safe community.
“I reject the emails upon emails we’ve had to defund the police department because I still believe that without a safe environment, a safe community, nothing else matters,” Peters said. “I ask the community to support me as well and support our police department in everything they do every day to continue to keep us safe.”
Supervisor Paul Mahoney agreed and said there was “no way” the county would defund its police department. He emphasized that the board’s major responsibilities are to public health, safety and welfare.
Board Chairman David Radford echoed their comments.
“I, too, reject all those emails,” he said. “We are not going to defund our police department. There is a thin line between chaos and civility. That’s why they’re called the thin blue line: they help keep that line there. And that’s very important in our society.”
The police department’s budget has accounted for about 5% of the county’s overall budget since at least 2015. The total dollar amount has gradually increased as the county’s budget has also risen over time. In 2019, the police department spent $13.6 million. In 2020, the board adopted a budget that allocated $12.8 million to the department. Actual figures are not yet available, but the police department has gone over budget every year since at least 2015.
The social services budget has remained consistent at 4.5% of the county’s budget each year, also increasing along with the county’s overall budget. The public health allocation has stayed steady at about $500,000 for at least the past five years.
