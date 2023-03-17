A predawn fire that damaged a local collection and processing facility Friday has forced Roanoke County to suspend its recycling program.

The county said it will temporarily remove recycling trailers from its five residential drop-off centers while an alternative collection plan is developed.

The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department responded to a call around 4:10 a.m. at the Recycling & Disposal Solutions, or RDS, facility in the 800 block of Korte Street Southwest.

Crews suppressed the fire and removed recyclables, including plastics and cardboard, from the warehouse. By 8 a.m., the fire was "under control," the department said.

Roanoke's city government did not respond to requests for information on Friday about the fire's impact on its residential recycling collection schedule.

Traffic on Roanoke Avenue Southwest was partially blocked and motorists were asked to use alternative routes though the industrial area below the Virginia Heights neighborhood.

Battalion Chief of EMS, Health & Safety Andy Foley said that due to humid and rainy weather Friday morning, smoke from the fire remained at a low altitude, making the fire's stench widely noticeable.

"Several residents have called with concerns about the smell from the fire in the Norwich area," the department in another post. "Please know there is no immediate danger to life or health."

Foley said the fire won't threaten nearby water sources, including the Roanoke River, which runs behind the RDS facility. He said any contaminated water will run off into a nearby retention pond.

No injuries were reported.

RDS contracts with a number of municipalities in the region to process single stream recycling materials, including Roanoke County and city.

Roanoke County said it will post updates to its website at www.roanokecountyva.gov/recycling as collection alternatives are developed.