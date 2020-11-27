Roanoke County to consider police-initiated towing regulation

Roanoke County may soon consider creating an advisory board to regulate towing companies when police call for their services.
The county board of supervisors recently held a work session to hear ideas for how a towing advisory board might be organized, and for input from tow company representatives and Roanoke County Chief of Police Howard Hall.
“Roanoke County does not regulate police towing,” Hall said. “When an officer needs a tow truck, the emergency communications center contacts a company from a list that we maintain of tow companies.”
When police initiate a tow, the vehicle owner may request a particular wrecker service or pick a tow company from the county’s list. If no choice is specified, the next company on the county’s rotating list is called.
“The issue that presents is a lack of accountability,” Hall said. “We do not have the ability to deal with any complaints related to tow issues.”
Tow fees are inconsistent between different companies, and companies are not bound to abide by fee schedules they submit to the county, with no way for the county to manage those discrepancies, Hall said. Another challenge is the size and geography of the mountainous, 250 square-mile Roanoke County.
“We do have situations where multiple companies are owned by the same person, so in terms of that rotation, they’re getting through more often,” Hall said.
The city of Roanoke has a towing advisory board composed of nine members, with four each representing tow companies and law enforcement, and one citizen member.
The city signs tow companies to two different contracts, one for lightweight and one for heavy-duty towing services, county staff said. Roanoke County could also regulate towing by passing an ordinance, but the board of supervisors seemed to prefer the idea of regulating by contract.
“I know the city has worked through a number of issues to get where they’re at today, and reviewing their proposal, I do have some thoughts on the matter, but they’ve done the heavy lifting for us, I don’t think we need to reinvent the wheel,” said Supervisor Jason Peters. “I like the contract, I like using this somewhat as a template to go from, but we still got a lot of work to do.”
Tow company representatives at the work session, including Charlie Brown of Brown & Son Towing, agreed a regulatory board would help to root out wrecker services with unethical practices.
“I think most of us would support it,” Brown said. “We see things going on that shouldn’t be going on that’s affecting your county citizens.”
Tow professionals in attendance said qualified, certified tow companies are the ones who should be looked at for any contracts that might be implemented, rather than unqualified companies.
A regulatory board would give the county better control over its police-initiated towing situation, and help to manage consumer complaints, said Allen Wood, of Woods Towing & Recovery.
“The current county system is broken,” Wood said. “We all need to be here for our citizens.”
Further discussion on the creation of a Roanoke County towing advisory board has yet to be scheduled, but the board verbally agreed it’s an issue that needs to be taken up.
