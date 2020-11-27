Roanoke County to consider police-initiated towing regulation

The city of Roanoke has a towing advisory board composed of nine members, with four each representing tow companies and law enforcement, and one citizen member.

The city signs tow companies to two different contracts, one for lightweight and one for heavy-duty towing services, county staff said. Roanoke County could also regulate towing by passing an ordinance, but the board of supervisors seemed to prefer the idea of regulating by contract.

“I know the city has worked through a number of issues to get where they’re at today, and reviewing their proposal, I do have some thoughts on the matter, but they’ve done the heavy lifting for us, I don’t think we need to reinvent the wheel,” said Supervisor Jason Peters. “I like the contract, I like using this somewhat as a template to go from, but we still got a lot of work to do.”

Tow company representatives at the work session, including Charlie Brown of Brown & Son Towing, agreed a regulatory board would help to root out wrecker services with unethical practices.

“I think most of us would support it,” Brown said. “We see things going on that shouldn’t be going on that’s affecting your county citizens.”