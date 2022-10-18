Roanoke County to Montgomery County trail extension topic of meetings this week

Roanoke County is hosting two public meetings this week to gather citizen input to determine potential routes the Roanoke River Greenway could connect Green Hill Park to Montgomery County.

The two community meetings will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, with Wednesday’s meeting being held at Fort Lewis Baptist Church and Thursday’s at the Spring Hollow Treatment Water Plant, according to the county.

The format will be open house-style so attendees can come and go as they please, and the content of the meetings will be identical so there is no need to attend both, the county wrote in a release.

A survey is also available online asking citizens about their relationship to the Glenvar community where the park is located and what types of activities they partake in on the existing Roanoke Valley greenways.

The survey also asks participants to rank what types of destination points they find most important such recreational facilities, historic sites, agritourism, restaurants, convenience stores and employers.

Also, a preference on the types of greenway, whether it is adjacent to the river, on a hillside, through the woods, adjacent to the highway or adjacent to a neighborhood street is followed by a final question about proximity of the trail to one’s home.

Isaac Henry, a county transportation planner, said the trail connecting Green Hill to Montgomery county would likely be somewhere in the nine-mile range, and would ideally stay along the river as much as possible.

He noted there are various topography challenges, multiple railroads to cross and a slew of private landowners the county would have to work with once the plan is completed.

He said the county hopes to have the plan finalized sometime next summer, and then applying for grants and state funding would begin, which he said can take years before being awarded funding.

“We would like to start the project in the next few years, but the five-year range is probably most accurate,” he said Tuesday afternoon.

East of Green Hill to where Salem’s trail ends along the river at Kings Mill Drive is expected to begin the first phase of the expansion sometime next year.

Henry said phase one would go from Kings Mill Drive to the Riverside Nursery, where a trailhead will eventually be located.

The projects would be completed with a much bigger picture in mind, Henry said.

A “Valley to Valley” trail connecting the Roanoke and New River valleys has been a topic of discussion in various localities over the last several years.

The project would connect the existing trail networks in the Roanoke area, Montgomery and Pulaski counties and Radford.

There have also been suggestions to extend the conceptual network to Galax. Altogether, the project could at some point create 100 miles or more of linked primary trails.

The project being discussed this week west of Green Hill would likely have the trail extended to where Roanoke and Montgomery counties meet on U.S. 11 and U.S. 460, Henry said.

“That’s the best place to meet, otherwise the trail would have to go way out into the mountains,” Henry said.

The long term project has been discussed by local officials and VDOT as something that would be completed over numerous phases.

Montgomery County spokeswoman Jennifer Harris said while no representatives from Montgomery will be at the meeting, county officials there continue to work closely with other localities on the trail initiative and a future joint meeting with Roanoke County is in the works.

Roanoke County and National Park Service staff will spend the winter reviewing feedback from the fall meetings and survey, and formulating conceptual route recommendations.

A second round of community meetings will be held in spring 2023, and citizens would be able to review and comment on potential alignments for the West Roanoke River Greenway.

The Roanoke Valley Greenway network includes more than 400 miles of paved and natural surface trails in Roanoke, Salem, Vinton and Roanoke and Botetourt counties, according to the Roanoke Valley Greenways website.

Those interested in taking the survey or learning more about various greenway studies conducted in the region over the last several decades can visit www.roanokecountyva.gov/WRRG.

Fort Lewis Baptist Church is located at 4215 W Main St. in Salem, and the Spring Hollow Water Treatment Plant is located at 6200 W Main St. in Salem.