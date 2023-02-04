Roanoke County is hoping to receive additional grant funding for its shuttle program to the Appalachian Trail and McAfee Knob in 2024 and 2025.

The pilot program was successful in its first year with 716 reservations and 488 passengers over 37 days of service between the Labor Day and Thanksgiving weekends, according to Assistant Director of Planning Megan Cronise.

The county already has funding for the 2023 season, which will resume March 3 and run through Nov. 26.

The shuttle runs from the park-and-ride lot off Interstate 81’s exit 140 to the trailhead at McAfee Knob on Virginia 311, but the county hopes to expand the service to different locations in the future.

County staff have been collaborating with a variety of stakeholders to determine an expanded model for shuttle service in 2024 when the existing McAfee Knob trailhead parking lot will be closed for construction for a much anticipated pedestrian bridge over Virginia 311.

The bridge, when complete, will keep hikers safe and alleviate the need to cross Virginia 311, which is a winding road with a speed limit of 55 mph, Cronise said.

“Thankfully there have not been any accidents or incidents of people being hit, and the bridge will help keep it that way,” she said.

The Virginia Department of Transportation obtained funding in 2017 to design and construct the pedestrian bridge to carry the Appalachian National Scenic Trail over Virginia 311.

Bridge construction is anticipated in early 2024 and will result in complete closure of the existing Appalachian Trail parking lot for approximately nine months.

Some of the locations county officials have considered expanding the shuttle service to include Longwood Park in Salem, the VDOT Orange Market park and ride, the Dragons Tooth trailhead and the Salem Farmers Market.

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation provided the initial grant funding to the shuttle, and the county hopes the state agency will provide additional funding for the expansion.

The grants would cover 80% of the costs of the program, with the county providing a 20% match.

During construction in 2024, the shuttle is proposed to run from March 1 to Dec. 1 on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holiday Mondays.

It would run 12 hours per day, adjusting hours for daylight and Daylight Saving Time, and the fare will remain $5 per one-way trip, plus processing fees, according to county documents.

The anticipated net project cost reimbursable by the state agency is estimated to be $78,232 in fiscal year 2024 and $162,489 in fiscal year 2025.

The anticipated local match required is estimated to be $19,558 in fiscal year 2024 and $40,622 in fiscal year 2025. Matching funds would be included in the county administrator’s budget proposal.

For more information on the new shuttle service, visit www.mcafeeshuttle.com.