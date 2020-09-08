Roanoke County to spend $1.3 million on new broadband projects

Roanoke County will spend about $1.3 million on broadband projects to connect nearly 300 underserved homes.
The county will use funding from its portion of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act for the projects. The federal CARES Act is intended to assist local and state governments with expenses that arose due to the pandemic and mandated closures.
County Administrator Dan O’Donnell said staff negotiated with multiple providers to create four different broadband expansion projects. The first project will be in the Windsor Hills and Cave Spring Districts and would serve about 35 homes along Ridgelea Estates Drive, Lost View Lane, Lost Drive, Merriman Road, Franklin Road and Webb Road.
The second and third projects are based in the Catawba District and would service more than 50 homes along Timberview Road, Still Branch Road, Catawba Highway, Blacksburg Road and Newport Road.
The fourth project has the potential to connect 200 homes in the Vinton district through a mesh wireless network. It would include homes in Mt. Pleasant and along Pitzer Road, Coopers Cove Road, Brookridge Road and Horse Shoe Bend Road.
Roanoke County launched a broadband survey at the end of last year to pinpoint areas of the county most in need of internet service. The survey asked residents where they live, if they had high-speed internet and whether they would subscribe to high-speed internet if it were available.
The county sent home surveys with all public school students and sent targeted mailers to neighborhoods with known connectivity issues. In total, about 25,000 households received targeted mailings.
The county received 2,800 responses to its survey. In total, 67% of the county has broadband access. About 20% is unserved and the rest are underserved, meaning they have internet access, but it does not meet the download speeds considered to be broadband.
The county issued a request in June for proposals to expand broadband access in five areas pinpointed from the survey results.
Those proposals were used in the county’s Virginia Telecommunication Initiative grant proposal, which was submitted Aug. 14. If selected to receive the grant, the county, along with Cox Communications, would be able to connect 300 additional homes.
The county is expecting to find out whether its proposal was accepted this month.
The proposals received by the county were also used to develop the four projects receiving CARES Act funding. O’Donnell said the biggest concern is whether the county and the providers will be able to finish the four projects before Dec. 30, when all CARES Act funding must be spent.
“The pandemic has really shown the need for this,” O’Donnell said. “We know it’s been a tremendous need for schools, online learning, teleworking and telemedicine.”
