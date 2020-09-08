Roanoke County to spend $1.3 million on new broadband projects

The county sent home surveys with all public school students and sent targeted mailers to neighborhoods with known connectivity issues. In total, about 25,000 households received targeted mailings.

The county received 2,800 responses to its survey. In total, 67% of the county has broadband access. About 20% is unserved and the rest are underserved, meaning they have internet access, but it does not meet the download speeds considered to be broadband.

The county issued a request in June for proposals to expand broadband access in five areas pinpointed from the survey results.

Those proposals were used in the county’s Virginia Telecommunication Initiative grant proposal, which was submitted Aug. 14. If selected to receive the grant, the county, along with Cox Communications, would be able to connect 300 additional homes.

The county is expecting to find out whether its proposal was accepted this month.

The proposals received by the county were also used to develop the four projects receiving CARES Act funding. O’Donnell said the biggest concern is whether the county and the providers will be able to finish the four projects before Dec. 30, when all CARES Act funding must be spent.

“The pandemic has really shown the need for this,” O’Donnell said. “We know it’s been a tremendous need for schools, online learning, teleworking and telemedicine.”

