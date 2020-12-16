Roanoke County urges lawmakers fund broadband, education

Also related to school funding, the county is requesting enhanced ability to serve special education students using money available through the state Children’s Services Act. Presently, CSA funds cannot be spent on special education, resulting in many students with special needs being enrolled in private day schools, Lubeck said.

Lubeck said the county does not want to do away with private day schools, but wants more flexibility with its CSA funds to deliver similar special education services in the public school system.

“If the legislature is unwilling to grant authority broadly to all localities, we would ask for a pilot program that a few select localities such as Roanoke County be allowed to try and see if we can make such a proposal work for the children,” Lubeck said.

Regarding broadband, Roanoke County’s legislative agenda asks for more funding to expand internet access.

“Currently, Roanoke County citizens’ coverage is 60%,” Lubeck said. “Twenty percent of our citizens are unserved with regards to broadband, 13% are underserved.”

The county wants increased funding for Virginia Technical Initiative grants, and wants government entities to be allowed to apply for VATI grants without requiring a private sector partner, Lubeck said.