Roanoke County urges lawmakers fund broadband, education

Roanoke County has approved its 2021 legislative agenda, listing political priorities and positions to send the Virginia General Assembly ahead of the state’s January lawmaking session.
A legislative agenda is approved by the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors annually, to outline issues the local government wants addressed by elected officials at the state level, said County Attorney Peter Lubeck.
County leaders approved a platform of priorities Tuesday, requesting that state legislators increase funding for broadband expansion, assure funding for K-12 education, change allowable spending under the Children’s Services Act and restore a form of county tax revenue for local use.
The county also adopted policy positions, opposing any changes to the legal immunities of local governments, opposing the expansion of workers’ compensation laws and supporting changes to simplify the transportation funding process.
Priorities
If the state Board of Education follows its usual method to determine school funding for the next academic year, Roanoke County Schools stands to lose $2.5 million in revenue due to a decline in enrollment of almost 400 students, presumably caused by COVID-19 concerns, Lubeck said.
For that reason, the county’s legislative agenda requests the state hold school systems harmless, and provide assured funding until the main impacts of COVID-19 stop, rather than relying on a headcount of students to determine appropriations.
Also related to school funding, the county is requesting enhanced ability to serve special education students using money available through the state Children’s Services Act. Presently, CSA funds cannot be spent on special education, resulting in many students with special needs being enrolled in private day schools, Lubeck said.
Lubeck said the county does not want to do away with private day schools, but wants more flexibility with its CSA funds to deliver similar special education services in the public school system.
“If the legislature is unwilling to grant authority broadly to all localities, we would ask for a pilot program that a few select localities such as Roanoke County be allowed to try and see if we can make such a proposal work for the children,” Lubeck said.
Regarding broadband, Roanoke County’s legislative agenda asks for more funding to expand internet access.
“Currently, Roanoke County citizens’ coverage is 60%,” Lubeck said. “Twenty percent of our citizens are unserved with regards to broadband, 13% are underserved.”
The county wants increased funding for Virginia Technical Initiative grants, and wants government entities to be allowed to apply for VATI grants without requiring a private sector partner, Lubeck said.
Furthermore, Roanoke County is requesting the state restore a previous policy that allowed local retention of recordation taxes, collected during real estate transactions, to spend on transportation and public education.
Roanoke County typically derives $1.5 million per year from recordation taxes, but state laws enacted in 2020 diverted those funds to help pay for a Hampton Roads Transit program in eastern Virginia, Lubeck said.
“I think it’s going to be very difficult to pry that away,” said Supervisor Paul Mahoney.
Positions
Roanoke County’s legislative agenda asks that state lawmakers avoid making substantial changes to sovereign or qualified immunity, which are legal doctrines that do not hold governments or officials liable for unintentional wrongdoings.
“For the sake of our police officers as well as other county officials, it is our position that both of these forms of immunity be protected in the upcoming session,” Lubeck said.
The county also opposes expanding workers’ compensation benefits to include community spread illnesses like COVID-19, as such a change would increase Roanoke County’s liability.
Roanoke County also endorsed simplifying SMART SCALE, the process by which the state determines what transportation projects to fund.
The Virginia General Assembly will convene Jan. 13.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.