Roanoke County's Bonsack Elementary to close due to COVID cases

All students will be issued a laptop for at-home use and parents or students needing technical support may email bontechsupport@rcps.us.

The school is scheduled to reopen for in-person instruction on Sept. 1, pending clearance from the health department, according to the release.

“We have been prepared for this possibility,” said Ken Nicely, the county’s superintendent. “We are very empathetic to the hardship that quarantining and temporary closures cause for students, families, and staff and we are here to offer support. We are grateful to have resources in place to continue with the process of teaching and learning, regardless if that instruction is remote or in person, and will work with the health department to re-open the school as soon as possible.”

Parents may pick up three days of meals (breakfast and lunch) from 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27. Meals should be refrigerated promptly after pick-up. If needed, an additional meal pick up time will be on Sept. 1 from 9:30-10 a.m.