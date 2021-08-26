Roanoke County's Bonsack Elementary to close due to COVID cases

Bonsack Elementary School will close starting Friday due to coronavirus cases and symptomatic students and staff, the Roanoke County school division announced.
The school will remain closed at least through Tuesday, according to a school system news release. The closure was directed by the Virginia Department of Health, according to the release.
At least 12 students and 3 staff have tested positive so far, according to the division’s online COVID-19 dashboard, but those numbers are expected to increase in the next few days, said Director of Administration Rhonda Stegall during a school board meeting Wednesday night.
“We had a grade level that was impacted. We had to shut down one classroom, and then another classroom,” she said. “It was impacting multiple classrooms at that point. It wasn’t in just one classroom or grade level, it was starting to spread.”
At least 325 students were considered impacted by the outbreak when the Virginia Department of Health recommended a 5-day shutdown, she said.
“It starts to get overwhelming because the phone calls are coming in quicker than you can contact trace,” she said.
In about three hours, the school was able to transition to remote instruction, she said. VDH is assessing the extent of potential COVID-19 transmission within the school, according to the release.
All students will be issued a laptop for at-home use and parents or students needing technical support may email bontechsupport@rcps.us.
The school is scheduled to reopen for in-person instruction on Sept. 1, pending clearance from the health department, according to the release.
“We have been prepared for this possibility,” said Ken Nicely, the county’s superintendent. “We are very empathetic to the hardship that quarantining and temporary closures cause for students, families, and staff and we are here to offer support. We are grateful to have resources in place to continue with the process of teaching and learning, regardless if that instruction is remote or in person, and will work with the health department to re-open the school as soon as possible.”
Parents may pick up three days of meals (breakfast and lunch) from 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27. Meals should be refrigerated promptly after pick-up. If needed, an additional meal pick up time will be on Sept. 1 from 9:30-10 a.m.
The school division requests parents call the Bonsack nutrition manager at 540-562-3900 extension 42040 to sign up for meals. That is not required but does help the school determine the number of meals to prepare, according to the release. Meals are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Roanoke County Public Schools reminds parents to review the daily health checklist at www.rcps.us/covidchecklist and strongly urges parents to keep children home if they display any symptoms as noted in the checklist. For the latest information on COVID-19 cases in the schools, please see the COVID Dashboard at www.rcps.us/coviddashboard.
There’s also a regular classroom closed at W.E. Cundiff, impacting 20 students, Stegall said.
“We only shutdown classrooms if we have a positive test,” Stegall said. “It really only takes two or three in any given classroom.”