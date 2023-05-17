Roanoke County has aid agreements with surrounding localities with fire and EMS response, but Supervisor Jason Peters recently said the situation with Bedford County is creating issues.

Peters brought the matter up at a recent board meeting when he questioned why Bedford County would consider lowering its real estate tax rate from 50 cents to 38 cents when it has a need for more public safety personnel and equipment.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors ultimately decided to lower the tax rate to 41 cents per $100 of assessed value to help pay for multiple capital projects it needs to address, according to County Administrator Robert Hiss.

Localities with mutual aid agreements with Roanoke County include Bedford, Botetourt, Craig, Floyd, Franklin and Montgomery counties.

A mutual aid agreement means Roanoke County will support the aforementioned communities – in most cases – during a fire and EMS call when requested, according to Chief of Fire and Rescue Travis Griffith.

There are times when the county could deny other localities if it is inundated with its own calls or vice versa, Griffith said.

The county also has auto response agreements with the cities of Roanoke and Salem, depending on the location of the emergency call, which does not require a call for assistance, according to Griffith.

Bedford County requested assistance from Roanoke County 97 times in 2021, 105 times in 2022 and 16 times so far this year, according to county data dated from April 7.

For comparison, the five other counties with mutual aid agreements requested assistance from the county a combined 66 times in 2021, 60 in 2022 and 15 this year, with Craig making up at least 50% of those requests each of the last three years.

Another concern Peters said was the rate of calls coming from Bedford County, which was every 3.76 days in 2021, every 3.46 days in 2022 and every 6.1 so far this year.

Peters – who also serves as the president of the Vinton First Aid Crew – said he has no issue with helping out neighbors in need, but he worries about the ripple effect it has on the rest of the county when units are pulled away to help surrounding localities.

The station in the Vinton District, which Peters represents, gets the brunt of the calls to Bedford County, which he said can put the town in a predicament if calls emerge there while first responders are in Bedford County.

He said much of his frustration has come from not necessarily being called for back up, but to take the call because Bedford County first responders are too far away from the incident to get there in a reasonable amount of time.

“Everybody gets in that pinch where you get four or five calls back and back to back that you got to do something. I get that,” Peters said recently. “But it shouldn't be just because you don't have enough staffing, and then you’ve got ambulances 40 minutes away from the call that you're calling us about.”

Griffith said having to cover for units helping other localities creates what he calls a “trickle out effect” to other parts of the county.

“Say Bedford calls us right now. Our closest station, probably to 95% of Bedford, is Vinton … So if we decide to send that call and Vinton now leaves and goes into Bedford County to run a call, if there's a call in Vinton, it's now Mount Pleasant that has to come into Vinton,” Griffith said. “So that's a trickle out effect. It affects the outlying areas or the outlying stations that now have to respond to cover.”

Vinton received 2,400 hundred calls in its own jurisdiction in 2022 alone, according to Peters.

Griffith said the mutual aid agreements are typically reviewed periodically to see if there needs to be changes, including with Salem and Roanoke.

“So a lot of times, it's just us meeting together to say, ‘hey, let's add this station to this area, or let's add this station to that area.’ And some of that is based on staffing,” he said. “You know, as we've added staffing in different areas, or if the city adds an additional truck somewhere, we kind of come back together periodically just to review those agreements and add to them if we need to.”

Peters said another major concern for him is the cost to Roanoke County taxpayers, who he said have come to expect and rely on excellent coverage.

“I've been in the fire and rescue system for over 30 years. And I've seen it transition from a volunteer career system. One of the reasons why it's transitioned to mainly a career system is because our citizens want that security,” he said. “Our benchmark, if you will, is to have an ambulance on the scene within six minutes of a call going out. That's kind of the benchmark that we strive for.

“That's a little harder when you get to more rural areas, but the main thrust of the population, we were trying to get to them within six minutes. And, you know, that's become a very important part of who we are as Roanoke County. People want that service … They want that security. And so much so, they are willing to pay for it.”

Roanoke County allocated nearly $20 million for fire and EMS in the county for its current budget, more than any other sector of public safety in the county.

Peters said he instructed Griffith and other county staff to revisit with Bedford County about the current agreement, something Hiss said Bedford County plans to do with Roanoke County as well.

Hiss said part of the reason the numbers were so high in 2021 and 2022 were due to “significant staffing challenges.”

“I think there were a combination of a variety of things … We were coming out of COVID. With some pay rates at that time, which have since been adjusted. We were going through a leadership change in the department. But now we're fairly stabilized in terms of our overall staffing,” he said.

Hiss said he has a meeting planned with his office and Roanoke County Administrator Richard Caywood in the near future to discuss the matter, but also noted Bedford County has come a long way in recent years.

Hiss also noted that 88% of the Bedford County's EMS staff is paid, while the other 12% is volunteer, and operating on a hybrid system can be difficult as volunteer numbers have decreased in recent years.

“I think our data shows that long term we need, we will likely need another ambulance station or two, we'll need one, potentially two more trucks running in Bedford County, especially as Bedford County continues to grow,” he said. “At the same time, you know, we've been talking to the rescue squads about what helps make them more viable, and allows them to continue to operate in a good way, in a more effective way.”

“So we'll be continuing with those conversations in the near future as well. So not sure if there's exactly a silver bullet. I think there's a combination of both helping those rescue squads who want to continue to operate and strengthen their opportunities and effectiveness. At the same time, though, I think we have to be realistic … I mean, it's not going to happen next month, but in the future we need to look at whether or not we need more full time staff ambulances.”

As for why the Bedford County Board of Supervisors lowered the tax rate by nine cents despite the need for more coverage, Hiss said the board has traditionally prided itself on keeping the tax rate one of the lowest in the state.

The county did its real estate reassessment for the upcoming year, and the 41 cents was still an increase in revenue generated by the county, according to Hiss.

“The 41 cents was higher than the equalized rate at 38 cents. And we know what those three cents are being used for. They're gonna be used for a variety of capital projects within the school system and the county government. So I think over the next couple of years, we will be heavily studying the future of fire and EMS and Bedford County,” he said.

Hiss also said "I think we need to be careful not to erode the importance and partnership of what these mutual aid agreements are."