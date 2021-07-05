Roanoke County's rec therapy offers leisure to people with disabilities

In-person therapeutic recreation is returning to the Brambleton Center and places beyond after a yearlong virtual hiatus, as a Roanoke County program marks its 45th year bringing the joys and benefits of leisure to people with disabilities.
Roanoke County Therapeutic Recreation serves about 400 individuals during a typical year, usually seeing those more than once across its 130 programs, ranging from lunch in the park or a swim at Splash Valley to overnight trips out of town, said Director Kristen Spencer.
“We provide specialized and adaptive recreation and leisure opportunities for people valley-wide who may have a disability,” Spencer said. “It’s not just your regular recreation program though … they’re also getting some life skills training, which is what really makes our program unique.”
Grown from a grantThe therapeutic side of the Roanoke County Parks & Recreation Department began with a grant in 1976 to create a summer camp for youth with disabilities. That grew to offerings for other disability groups.
“That’s how our ACE Summer Camp, which stands for Activities Created for Enrichment, got started,” Spencer said. “From there … it’s evolved into what it is today, just from that one grant they received 45 years ago.”
ACE camp has been a summer staple for young people aged 5 to 21 ever since, except for last year, when it was cancelled by the coronavirus outbreak. But it returned this year in the form of summer camp Saturdays, now in full swing on weekends at the Brambleton Recreation Center in Cave Spring, where the region’s only public rec therapy program is headquartered.
“We have some kids who start out very young and stay with us all the way through until they graduate high school,” Spencer said. “We wanted to make sure we had another opportunity where they could socialize and get to have those fun experiences this summer.”
‘Something in the summertime’
Salem resident Jeff Maynard said his son, Joseph, age 18, has been an ACE Summer Camp participant for going on six years, and sorely missed it last year due to pandemic-related stoppages.
“I feel good when I drop him off. I don’t have to worry about it,” Maynard said. “I’m good to know he’s taken care of by qualified professionals.”
Through Ace Summer Camp, Joseph has enjoyed swimming and bounce-houses, Chuck-E-Cheese, bowling, gymnastics, and horseback rides.
“He loves it,” Maynard said. “I can’t say enough about it.”
In addition to equine therapy, the program uses music and other forms of occupational therapy, mixed in with the fun of camp play activities.
“I know Joseph’s getting good socialization skills,” Maynard said. “And he’s doing something in the summertime.”
For Maynard, it is nice to have a break from the attention-demanding work of raising a child with special needs.
“Special education is such a broad spectrum,” said Maynard, a special education teacher for Roanoke County Schools. “It’s great for those kids who are really needing those special services to have a program like this in the summertime.”
Rec therapy all year and afar
Beyond camp season, Roanoke County rec therapy services are available year-round, provided by a staff of three specialists. Programs occasionally offer overnight trips to places out of the region, and even out of state.
“We’ve been about everywhere that you can go within a three to four hour drive from the Roanoke Valley,” Spencer said.
Beyond day and night trips, programs of all varieties teach cultural arts, life skills, wellness and fitness, outdoors, ceramics, music and dance, technology, cooking, home improvement, serving youth and adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities, and people with head injury disabilities, people who are visually impaired, as well as people who have psychiatric diagnoses under supervision of a human support agency.
“We have participants who’ve only seen the ocean when they’re with us,” Spencer said, pausing. “I get a little emotional about that, because it puts everything in perspective.”
‘People who understand’
Roanoke County resident Channa Eberheart said her son, Sammy, has been on a few out of state trips with recreation therapy, like to Baltimore and Knoxville, Tennessee.
“They do a wonderful job with everything they plan,” Eberheart said. “These field trips, the first time he did it I was a little bit nervous… but they just plan it really well, and all the activities are really fun and educational.”
Recreation therapy programs, including exercise and nutrition classes, are an opportunity for Sammy, age 36, to integrate into the larger world, Eberheart said. It also affords him the opportunity to be with people who understand him and are like him.
“One of the biggest things… is both the staff and the participants really get him,” Eberheart said. “They understand how to talk to each other, and what’s useful, important, and what’s less interesting to him.”
Her son gets something extra out of participating with others like him, compared to when he is working hard to keep up with the general population, Eberheart said.
“He can kind of relax and know he doesn’t have to work as hard to know what’s going on, and that people understand him,” she said. “There’s a comfort in being with people that you have some things in common with, that you don’t have in common with the larger world.”
Skills, friends for beyond
Moving forward, Spencer, the program director, said she hopes Roanoke County Recreation Therapy will soon resume its usual offerings, but for now is slowly ramping out of a coronavirus hiatus that substituted virtual programs for in-person activities.
“I love seeing them at programs, and seeing them be able to create peer relationships,” Spencer said of participants. “That’s probably one of the most beneficial and the most impactful things that we do.”
Perhaps above all else, recreation therapy provides participants the opportunity to create peer relationships that they otherwise don’t have a chance or place to find, she said.
“Most adults or young adults, they have things to do on a Friday or Saturday night, hanging out with their friends,” Spencer said. “We are able to provide them an opportunity to do that, because otherwise those opportunities wouldn’t be there for them.”
Therapeutic recreation provides the place and the staff to facilitate social interactions that may otherwise be unfamiliar or difficult, Spencer said. At the end of the day, whether it’s after Summer Camp Saturday or a lunch in the park, enabling that dynamic creates friendships.
“A lot of our participants create such strong relationships with other participants here that they’re calling each other outside of programs, or… families help get them together outside of programs,” Spencer said. “That’s the whole purpose of what we do: helping participants have the skills so they can do it on their own.”