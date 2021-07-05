Roanoke County's rec therapy offers leisure to people with disabilities

Skills, friends for beyond

Moving forward, Spencer, the program director, said she hopes Roanoke County Recreation Therapy will soon resume its usual offerings, but for now is slowly ramping out of a coronavirus hiatus that substituted virtual programs for in-person activities.

“I love seeing them at programs, and seeing them be able to create peer relationships,” Spencer said of participants. “That’s probably one of the most beneficial and the most impactful things that we do.”

Perhaps above all else, recreation therapy provides participants the opportunity to create peer relationships that they otherwise don’t have a chance or place to find, she said.

“Most adults or young adults, they have things to do on a Friday or Saturday night, hanging out with their friends,” Spencer said. “We are able to provide them an opportunity to do that, because otherwise those opportunities wouldn’t be there for them.”

Therapeutic recreation provides the place and the staff to facilitate social interactions that may otherwise be unfamiliar or difficult, Spencer said. At the end of the day, whether it’s after Summer Camp Saturday or a lunch in the park, enabling that dynamic creates friendships.

“A lot of our participants create such strong relationships with other participants here that they’re calling each other outside of programs, or… families help get them together outside of programs,” Spencer said. “That’s the whole purpose of what we do: helping participants have the skills so they can do it on their own.”

