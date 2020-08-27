Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul exploring run for lieutenant governor

RICHMOND — Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul is considering a run for lieutenant governor.

The Democrat hasn’t formally announced yet, but is expecting to make a final decision in the next several weeks.

It’s been rumored for a while that he’s been mulling a run. He mentioned his interest in the statewide position Wednesday night during a town hall about COVID-19 and criminal justice reform.

"2020 has thrown everything at us," Rasoul said Thursday. "As we heal in 2021, I believe we can be bold in our convictions without tearing each other down. We can root for our teams and love the game. Over the next few weeks I will decide whether a bid for lieutenant governor is the right decision for my family and Virginia."

Rasoul, 39, a Palestinian American, was elected to the House in 2014, becoming the first Muslim member of the legislature. He is one of the more progressive members of the House Democratic caucus, and one of the few Democrats representing Southwest Virginia. He’s been a vocal opponent of the natural gas pipelines in Virginia, and has called out money influencing politics.

“It’s frustrating that many times it’s not about liberal and conservative but about follow the money,” Rasoul said during his town hall.