Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul exploring run for lieutenant governor

RICHMOND — Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul is considering a run for lieutenant governor.
The Democrat hasn’t formally announced yet, but is expecting to make a final decision in the next several weeks.
It’s been rumored for a while that he’s been mulling a run. He mentioned his interest in the statewide position Wednesday night during a town hall about COVID-19 and criminal justice reform.
"2020 has thrown everything at us," Rasoul said Thursday. "As we heal in 2021, I believe we can be bold in our convictions without tearing each other down. We can root for our teams and love the game. Over the next few weeks I will decide whether a bid for lieutenant governor is the right decision for my family and Virginia."
Rasoul, 39, a Palestinian American, was elected to the House in 2014, becoming the first Muslim member of the legislature. He is one of the more progressive members of the House Democratic caucus, and one of the few Democrats representing Southwest Virginia. He’s been a vocal opponent of the natural gas pipelines in Virginia, and has called out money influencing politics.
“It’s frustrating that many times it’s not about liberal and conservative but about follow the money,” Rasoul said during his town hall.
Rasoul has been vocal about Democrats neglecting rural Virginia. In 2016, he stepped down from his leadership position in the caucus to protest what he said was a lack of outreach to rural voters who support President Donald Trump.
Rasoul unsuccessfully ran for majority leader of the Democratic caucus, something he said would have given Southwest Virginia a stronger voice while Democrats have control of the legislative and executive branches of the government.
It's been more than 40 years since Roanoke has had someone in the executive branch. Linwood Holton, a native of Big Stone Gap, chose Roanoke as his base after graduating from Harvard Law School and went on to serve as governor from 1970 to 1974. Holton's legacy is defined by his dogged efforts to end one-party political rule and racial divisions in the state.
The lieutenant governorship is a part-time job. Its duties include casting tie-breaking votes in the Virginia Senate. In the past, it has served as a springboard to the governor’s office.
It could be a crowded field for the Democratic nomination next year. Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William, announced her candidacy, and Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, is exploring a run. Paul Goldman, a former chairman of the Virginia Democratic Party, also has announced a run. Sean Perryman, president of the Fairfax County NAACP, is also considering running.
