Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul formally announces run for lieutenant governor

Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul formally launched his campaign for lieutenant governor Tuesday.

“Virginia owes us a future that fulfills its Democratic promise, the promise for a better future for us and our children,” the Democrat says in a video announcement.

With this year’s election in the past, candidates for next year’s races in Virginia are expected to make their formal announcements and set up their campaigns in the coming weeks. Virginia has elections next year for governor, attorney general and lieutenant governor as well as the 100 seats in the House of Delegates.

Republicans have been fairly quiet so far, but with President Donald Trump — who lost Virginia by nearly 10 percentage points — losing reelection, more should be announcing their candidacies for statewide office soon. Del. Kirk Cox and state Sen. Amanda Chase, both of Chesterfield, have been crisscrossing the commonwealth meeting with voters to build support for a gubernatorial run. Former state Sen. Bill Carrico from Grayson County is also mulling a run.

The Democrats in the race for governor include Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, R-Richmond.