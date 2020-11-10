Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul formally announces run for lieutenant governor

Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul formally launched his campaign for lieutenant governor Tuesday.
“Virginia owes us a future that fulfills its Democratic promise, the promise for a better future for us and our children,” the Democrat says in a video announcement.
With this year’s election in the past, candidates for next year’s races in Virginia are expected to make their formal announcements and set up their campaigns in the coming weeks. Virginia has elections next year for governor, attorney general and lieutenant governor as well as the 100 seats in the House of Delegates.
Republicans have been fairly quiet so far, but with President Donald Trump — who lost Virginia by nearly 10 percentage points — losing reelection, more should be announcing their candidacies for statewide office soon. Del. Kirk Cox and state Sen. Amanda Chase, both of Chesterfield, have been crisscrossing the commonwealth meeting with voters to build support for a gubernatorial run. Former state Sen. Bill Carrico from Grayson County is also mulling a run.
The Democrats in the race for governor include Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, R-Richmond.
The race for lieutenant governor should be a crowded one. Eleven people — including seven Democrats — have announced a intention to run or filed paperwork to begin receiving donations. The Democrats include Dels. Hala Ayala and Elizabeth Guzman, both of Prince William County, Paul Goldman, a former chairman of the Virginia Democratic Party, Norfolk councilwoman Andria McClellan, Sean Perryman, president of the Fairfax County NAACP, and Xavier Warren, a partner in a lobbying firm that seeks grants for nonprofits.
The lieutenant governorship is a part-time job. Its duties include casting tie-breaking votes in the Virginia Senate. In the past, it has served as a springboard to the governor’s office.
Rasoul, 39, a Palestinian American, was elected to the House in 2014, becoming the first Muslim member of the legislature. He is one of the more progressive members of the House Democratic caucus, and one of few Democrats representing Southwest Virginia.
He’s been a vocal opponent of the natural gas pipelines in Virginia, and has called out money’s influence on politics. Rasoul, who works in the Roanoke office of a Richmond-based business consulting firm, said Tuesday that he will only accept donations for his lieutenant governor campaign from individual donors and will reject cash from political action committees, companies and industry interest groups.
“People want to be able to vote for leaders who aren’t beholden to special interests,” Rasoul said in a statement. “If a politician is taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from fossil fuel industry groups or pharmaceutical companies, it’s hard to believe they are actually going to represent my interests.”
While in the House, Rasoul championed a Green New Deal for Virginia, emphasizing how the plan would marry environmental policy with creating jobs and economic security for everyone, especially those in minority and economically distressed communities.
Rasoul spoke out about the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which Democrats passed this year. Initially, they pledged that the law would lower electricity bills while also phasing out carbon-based energy. But a Richmond Times-Dispatch investigation recently revealed how the politically powerful utility Dominion Energy succeeded in convincing lawmakers to write the law in a way that shifted risk from the company’s shareholders to its ratepayers, and hindered the ability of state regulators to control costs of the project, now estimated at nearly $8 billion.
Rasoul also has been outspoken about Democrats neglecting rural Virginia. In 2016, he stepped down from his leadership position in the caucus to protest what he said was a lack of outreach to rural voters who support Trump.
Rasoul's family emigrated to the United States from the Palestinian territories in the 1970s. The oldest of four siblings, Rasoul was born in Ohio, but his parents had moved to Roanoke when he was 3. His mother's father had opened a convenience store in the Roanoke Valley.
“As a child of immigrants growing up in a working class family, I have set out to lift up forgotten voices,” Rasoul says.
Contact Amy Friedenberger at 981-3356 or amy.friedenberger@roanoke.com. Follow her on Twitter: @ajfriedenberger.
