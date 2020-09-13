Roanoke developer pulls out of downtown Buena Vista revitalization project

Tom Roberts, the city’s economic development director, said he was not surprised Walker decided to wind down his project earlier than planned.

“It was very challenging for him to find new businesses who would take the plunge and dive into a space,” Roberts said. “I think people hoped he would continue and hang in there longer. But there have been repeated challenges and it hasn’t been an explosive, flip-a-switch development.”

Roberts said the community has seen definite progress and economic development will continue in Buena Vista. This fall, the city is using a community development block grant to create a downtown revitalization plan, which will use community input to craft a vision for the city. Roberts said plans like these can help developers who may be interested in downtown properties.

Roberts said he was also optimistic about the workforce training center, which will revamp that space and can serve as a catalyst for others. Unfortunately, the timing of these developments did not align with Walker’s timeline, Roberts said.