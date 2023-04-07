The Virginia Board of Medicine has reprimanded a pediatrician for spanking a 4-year-old patient during an exam at a Roanoke clinic.

Regulators found that Dr. Juan Olazagasti, who works for Carilion Clinic, engaged in unprofessional conduct, the March 2 reprimand said.

After the incident, which occurred a year ago, Olazagasti underwent an evaluation and was cleared to return to work. He paid a $1,000 fine after being convicted of misdemeanor assault, court records showed.

A woman alleged in a handwritten complaint that she saw Olazagasti spank her son during an April 5, 2022, examination. “I immediately grabbed my child off the table and said, ‘I can’t believe you just hit my child. Who do you think you are?’ ” the complaint said.

Although the board said the incident occurred at a pediatric gastroenterology clinic in Roanoke, the woman complained to Lexington police and the doctor was charged in Lexington/Rockbridge Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. Judge Robert Hagan convicted Olazagasti of a single count of misdemeanor assault and battery and levied the fine in June 2022.

The regulatory agency's discipline followed.

"By his own admission Dr. Olazagasti spanked Patient A, who was clothed and wearing a diaper, once on his right buttock during a physical examination after the patient slapped Dr. Olazagasti on the face with a rubber glove," the board reprimand said.

Board officials found that the doctor violated a medical regulation that prohibits intentional or negligent conduct “that causes or is likely to cause injury to a patient.”

Olazagasti practices at Carilion Children's Pediatric Medicine-Tanglewood Center and in Lynchburg with a specialty in pediatric gastroenterology, according to his online profile. He has been a doctor for 34 years, the board said.

The woman told Lexington authorities that she advised medical officials when she made the appointment that the child was afraid of doctors and might “run or hit if not approached in a way that he’s comfortable.” When the doctor went to lower the boy’s pants, the child panicked and put up a foot to kick or block the doctor, her complaint said.

Olazagasti yelled, “You do NOT hit me” and spanked the child, according to the mother’s narrative.

The child “had a glove balloon in his hand as well as my phone so he could not hit,” it said.

The woman wrote that she “stormed” out with the child and stopped at the front desk and told someone there, “Your doctor just hit my child. This is ridiculous.” Olazagasti went to the same area and said, “I’m sorry. I’m so sorry,” the woman’s complaint said.

Olazagasti was put on leave three days after the incident and ordered to undergo an evaluation and comply with any "treatment recommendations," the board reprimand said. After about three weeks, Olazagasti returned to work on the condition that a nurse be present during visits by his patients, the reprimand said.

He completed 11 hours of additional education, the reprimand said.

A month after his return, a Rockbridge County hospital revoked his privileges as a result of the conviction, according to the reprimand, which did not name the hospital.

Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital is the county's lone major medical facility.

The reprimand also said that, two days after the revocation, Olazagasti was appointed "as a senior staff member of the ambulatory practice group, effective July 1, 2022." The reprimand did not identify the group or the reason for the appointment.

Olazagasti signed a consent order in which he said that he did not deny or admit the state’s findings, the board reprimand said.

Carilion Clinic had no comment, and neither did Olazagasti or his attorney, Ben Thurman.

The Roanoke Times was unable to reach the mother of the child.