Roanoke driver killed in crash near Bonsack Walmart

A Roanoke man is dead after his car ran into a guardrail near the Bonsack Walmart early Friday morning.

Michael Ralph Horton, 58, of Roanoke was exiting the parking lot of the store in the 4500 block of Challenger Avenue (U.S. 221) when the single-vehicle crash occurred, Roanoke County police said Monday.

Horton was traveling westbound in a 2011 Nissan Altima. The vehicle crossed the store’s “entrance road” and struck a guardrail at 6:36 a.m., police said. Horton was not wearing a seatbelt.

The entrance road to Walmart was blocked for a short time after the crash. Horton was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Police said that while an investigation is ongoing, no charges are pending. Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.