Roanoke drug treatment center settles allegations of false billing

An outpatient drug treatment center in Roanoke has paid $348,934 to resolve civil claims that it billed Medicaid for substandard counseling provided to recovering opioid addicts, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

The Roanoke Comprehensive Treatment Center, which began operations as a methadone clinic on Hershberger Road in 2005, allegedly misled the government program for the poor by charging for services that were not performed by credentialed counselors.

“At a time when addiction disorder is running rampant in many Virginia communities, we must continue to be vigilant in holding accountable those who seek to defraud Medicaid through fraudulent billing schemes like this one,” U.S. Attorney Chris Kavanaugh said in an announcement of the settlement.

Billing practices at the center — conducted from Jan. 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2020 — violated the federal False Claims Act, authorities said.

Duncan Adams, who was a licensed professional counselor when he worked at the center in 2020, said not all of his coworkers were certified to perform their job duties.

“The place was often chaotic,” Adams wrote in an email Tuesday from Montana, where he now lives. “There were a few of us who really tried to help clients but that was challenging for a host of reasons. Caseloads were unreasonable, as were expectations around endless paperwork.”

The settlement resolves the case with no determination of liability. Officials at the treatment center and the headquarters of its corporate parent, Acadia Healthcare, did not return calls seeking comment Tuesday.

According to the treatment center’s website, four medications — methadone, buprenorphine, Suboxone and naltrexone — are administered along with counseling and other services to people who are addicted to prescription painkillers or heroin.

Clients show up at the clinic when it opens at 5:30 a.m. to receive a liquid dose of methadone. Many of them then head to work. Transportation constraints made it hard for clients to stay for counseling, so Adams said he often met with them before sunrise.

The investigation into the center was a coordinated effort between the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Virginia Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

“Both insurers and patients can be misled when health care entities bill for services as if they were performed by individuals with certain credentials but, in reality, were furnished by less-qualified personnel,” Maureen Dixon, a special agent with DHHS’s Office of Inspector General, said in a statement.

In 2014, a separate inspection by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services found nearly 50 violations of state regulations at the center.

Problems included improper record management, leaving counselors to complete paperwork in addition to their primary duties. “Thus, records are very disorganized and filing is not up-to-date,” one inspection report read.

Records often did not contain enough detail about a patient’s response to treatment. “Progress notes are generic and often speak more to the individual’s affect than in-depth progress toward their treatment goals and barriers to recovery,” inspectors wrote.

Nearly all of the violations involved lapses in in record keeping, and there were no allegations that any patients were harmed by improper care.

The treatment center submitted a written response that detailed how the problems were corrected, and by the end of 2014 it was back in good standing with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

When the center first opened, residents of the neighborhood voiced concerns about crime that they said would be caused by having so many recovering addicts in the area of Hershberger and Cove roads, which is close to several schools.

But records kept by the Roanoke Police Department showed no increase in the number of calls to the area, and a lawsuit that sought to have the center declared a public nuisance was dismissed by a city judge.

Before the center opened, addicts of opioid-based drugs in the Roanoke Valley had to drive at least two hours to find the nearest methadone provider. Demand for the treatment spiked as the region saw a marked increase in the abuse of prescription drugs and heroin — a problem that continues today.