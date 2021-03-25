Roanoke educator receives 2 scholarships

Mountain View was selected by Feeding Southwest Virginia as a school with a tremendous need when it comes to food insecurity, according to a news release.

Coca-Cola provided the backpacks and Kroger furnished the nonperishable food items.

Representatives from the three organizations packed the bags with apple juice, peanut butter, granola bars, fruit snacks and other food items.

“Helping to ensure our youth have access to nutritious and filling foods is of the utmost importance to us at Kroger,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “We’re proud of this donation because not only were we able to provide 250 children with much-needed food, but we were also able to come together as a community while doing so.”

“We’re honored to partner with Kroger to serve the Alleghany County community,” said Frank VanValkenburg, customer development director at Coca-Cola Consolidated. “Being able to provide backpacks to these students is just one of the ways we seek to live out our purpose every day.”

The donation, worth more than $5,000, and event were guided by Kroger’s Zero Hunger-Zero Waste efforts aimed at eliminating hunger in Kroger communities and eliminating waste in stores by 2025.

“We are grateful to our partners, Kroger and Coca-Cola Consolidated, for their support in our mission to fight food insecurity. Alleghany County is one of the areas in our 26 county, nine-city region for child food insecurity with a projection of 27%,” said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia. “We are finding new ways to feed children; the backpacks are a great way to get food in the hands of the kids today.”

Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter@roanoke.com .

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.