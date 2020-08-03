Roanoke finalizing plans for virtual academy to help families during school year

The Roanoke Valley will soon need hundreds of workers in childcare, mentoring and education as families send their children back to school, the Roanoke City Council was told on Monday.

Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell briefed city council members during Monday’s regular meeting that plans for a virtual academy are quickly being finalized before Roanoke students start the school year on Aug. 31. City leaders and Roanoke City Schools officials have met to determine the best way to use money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (also known as the CARES Act) to provide facilities and staff for families who choose all-virtual schooling or will require at least some internet access and childcare.

Additionally, city councilwoman Michelle Davis told fellow members that there is a the “potential of several hundred jobs [coming] available in the next three to four weeks” in childcare fields. She said a virtual job fair will be held on the Virginia Career Works website (virginiacareerworks.com) Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m.

“You don’t have to be a teacher to fill these jobs,” said Davis, who is also CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia. You just need to be kind and love children, she said.