Roanoke finalizing plans for virtual academy to help families during school year

The Roanoke Valley will soon need hundreds of workers in childcare, mentoring and education as families send their children back to school, the Roanoke City Council was told on Monday.
Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell briefed city council members during Monday’s regular meeting that plans for a virtual academy are quickly being finalized before Roanoke students start the school year on Aug. 31. City leaders and Roanoke City Schools officials have met to determine the best way to use money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (also known as the CARES Act) to provide facilities and staff for families who choose all-virtual schooling or will require at least some internet access and childcare.
Additionally, city councilwoman Michelle Davis told fellow members that there is a the “potential of several hundred jobs [coming] available in the next three to four weeks” in childcare fields. She said a virtual job fair will be held on the Virginia Career Works website (virginiacareerworks.com) Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m.
“You don’t have to be a teacher to fill these jobs,” said Davis, who is also CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia. You just need to be kind and love children, she said.
Davis said that potential openings could be near 1,000 when including Roanoke County and other localities.
The city has made giving families financial assistance a priority during the pandemic. Cowell told the council that the newly created Financial Empowerment Center has served 19 clients since its official opening July 28. The center, created in partnership with the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund and Freedom First Enterprises, offers free one-on-one financial service for individuals. All sessions are being done over the phone during the pandemic, so people can call 427-6811 or email counseling@roanokefec.org to schedule appointments.
In other action from Monday’s meeting:
- The council accepted more than $2.8 million in a Virginia Department of Transportation Smart Scale grant money for street improvements on Orange Avenue between King Street and Blue Hills Drive/Mexico Way.
- Doug Jackson, the city’s arts and culture coordinator, briefed the council on the public art plan for the coming year. The plan includes $33,000 for the Elmwood Art Walk and an emphasis on recruiting local artists, especially minority artists. The plan also calls for a private-public partnership to produce public art on private property, such as murals on public-facing walls or structures.
- The council authorized a public hearing Aug. 17 to consider the sale of the old Melrose Library to the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
- The council approved a proclamation to mark the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act by declaring 2020 as the year of the Virginians with Disabilities Act.
